A vision for Israel’s future on the anniversary of Oct. 7

Oct. 7 is here, and it’s a good idea to take stock of what is going on right now in Israel.

Today, Jewry must understand how the Holocaust has distorted our sense of antisemitism and not forget that every century has brought enormous antisemitic tragedies. Oct. 7 was the spark for a new antisemitism that had been smoldering for a long time, using Israel as the focus and a distorted history of the “Israeli-Palestinian conflict” as the excuse.

Antisemitism is exploding because the Jews’ return to Israel as an independent majority is anathema to the religions that have adopted replacement theology as one of their major dogmas. Thus, we see a renewed attempt to pit the Abrahamic religions against each other, and especially against Judaism.

What are we to do, three years after Oct. 7, when we see that we have accomplished major and undreamed-of military victories, but not yet final victory? What are we to do with the tremendous political polarization in Israel, which presents a false dichotomy between a Jewish state and a Western-style democracy? What are we to do with Diaspora Jews turning against Israel and blaming it for the antisemitism they face? What are we to do with the virulent anti-Israel reaction of Western leaders, who are averse to war and paralyzed or cowed by the fundamentalist Islamists who have taken refuge in their nations?

Grounding ourselves in Jewish history is a beginning. It would help us keep our bearings against antisemitism’s onslaught. We may need to recognize that, historically, some Jews have betrayed themselves and their people because of propaganda against Israel and have sought to protect themselves by merging with their host nations.

But we must also remember that most Jews are calling for unity across political, cultural and religious divides. After 2,000 years, we can finally defend ourselves militarily, verbally and diplomatically. We must stand strong and proud and know who we are—warriors with a Jewish neshama.

We should feel gratitude that we live in a time when we have a sovereign state, a voice on the world stage, a refuge that requires no one’s permission to enter, a home for Jews from every corner of the world, a shield and a sword. We waited for a hundred generations for this privilege.

Let’s celebrate that we live in a time when we have a sovereign state that can protect us and gather all who want and need to come.

What about our deterrence? The question of deterrence stands at the heart of the upcoming Israeli elections. Do we say, “Enough fighting,” “Let’s just stop,” “Let’s let the country rest”? The 12-day war with Iran proved to us that we are strong and can win, but should we pay the price of total victory, if there is one to be had? Should we further alienate a raging world full of hate because of our strength? Such strength is indeed an unusual sight for a humanity accustomed for 2,000 years to seeing the Jew as a despised, weak non-fighter.

Or do we take this opportunity to eliminate the threats against us, recover full deterrence and protect our future, despite current diplomatic failures? This would create a major deterrent for Israel and the United States alike. If we choose this option, then who is the best person to accomplish the task? It is not necessarily the person or party we like, but whoever can best succeed. After all, Churchill won the war and was not elected afterward.

Regarding Israel and the Diaspora, where should we go? Should we bond together?

The fates of Israel and Diaspora Jewry are bound together, whether we like it or not. Netanyahu’s special envoy Ron Dermer has argued that Israel must support Diaspora Jews and help them push back against antisemitism beyond intelligence sharing and hasbara. They should unite, defend themselves and defend each other. Diaspora Jews must protect themselves from voices urging them to split from their brothers.

The fight is tremendous. It involves a media war called the “eighth front,” fought without bullets. It needs the cleverness of all types of Jews and their friends. Always keep in mind the exorbitantly funded campaign that uses media and academia to demonize Israel, its people and its leaders. Keep in mind that the rallies fueled by media coverage are not organic but part of a global campaign deployed for decades across Israel, the United States and the West. The campaign uses bots, platforms, algorithms and advanced technology to manufacture conflict within these societies and weaken them. Most people have not woken up to this.

Overcoming the nightmare of the paralyzing hostage situation; weakening Hezbollah; removing the terrifying cloud that hovered over Israel’s head in the form of the threat of 150,000 missiles and the mayhem they could have caused; weakening Iran and pushing for possible regime change, which would bring more freedom to Israelis and Iranians; seeing many more people connect to their Judaism and Jewishness; and recognizing that Israel cannot enter into any deals that come at the cost of its safety are all silver linings that emerged from the terrible Oct. 7 massacre. Israel is much better off today. And yes, we need to improve our social media work, but it is better to have bad press than dead Jews.

Optimism about Israel’s future is rooted in military strength, security capacity, courageous youth, economic and technological power and expanding diplomacy with India, Japan, South Korea, South American nations and Azerbaijan, as well as the Abraham Accords.

Yes, there is more to do. It requires more equanimity, strength, resilience and doing things the Torah way, moved by Judaism’s values of caring for orphans and widows, helping others, pursuing justice and committing to civil liberties even amid a constant terror threat.

Let’s celebrate that we live in a time when we have a sovereign and militarily powerful state that can protect us, raise our voice among the nations, and gather all who want and need to come. Let’s celebrate that, after 2,000 years, we have the privilege of seeing the clarity of our mission in the world emerge.

There is dread and anxiety in the face of immense danger, yet there is also extraordinary excitement and vitality, with open doors to a magnificent future that can bring freedom and peace to all religions and nations.