Camp Ramah in California is one of the largest Jewish summer camps in the western United States. It is accredited by the American Camp Association and affiliated with the Conservative Movement and National Ramah Commission. Founded in 1956, the camp welcomes more than 1,300 campers, ages 8 to 16, to its coeducational overnight program in Ojai, Calif., each summer. It also offers a day camp in Los Angeles and a variety of year-round programs and is home to the Zimmer Retreat & Conference Center, which hosts retreats and lifecycle events throughout the rest of the year. It is part of the National Ramah Commission’s network of 10 overnight camps and seven day camps in North America, as well as programs in Israel.For more information, visit: