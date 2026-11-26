The Donna and Spencer Gilbert Foundation is a family foundation based in Yorba Linda, Calif., established in 1988 by Donna Gilbert and Dr. Spencer Gilbert, a medical pathologist and U.S. military veteran. Donna Gilbert serves as president. The foundation supports Jewish community life, funds education, provides social services and promotes broader social justice guided by traditional Jewish values such as tzedakah (justice and charity) and tikkun olam (repairing the world). In 2025, the Gilbert family gave $5 million to establish the Donna and Spencer Gilbert Global Justice and Human Rights Center at the USC Gould School of Law.