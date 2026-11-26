The Donna and Spencer Gilbert Foundation has made a $5 million gift to establish a scholarship endowment at Camp Ramah in California, the Jewish overnight camp in Ojai, Calif., the camp announced.

The endowment will support the camp’s general scholarship fund, providing aid to dozens of campers every summer in perpetuity. The gift comes months after Sheryl Sandberg endowed a scholarship at the camp in memory of her late husband, Dave Goldberg.

The Gilbert family has a longstanding connection to the camp: Donna Gilbert attended Camp Ramah in Wisconsin and her six children—Sam, Jerry, Stacey, Julie, Dave and Daniel—attended Camp Ramah in California. Several grandchildren have also spent summers at Ramah camps in Ojai, Wisconsin and Toronto as campers and later as staff members.

“As a young girl, my mom received a scholarship from her congregation in Omaha, Neb., that allowed her to go to Camp Ramah,” said Jerry Gilbert. “The immersive nature of Jewish communal living and education that Camp Ramah provides formed part of the foundation that shaped the rest of her life. My parents gave my siblings and me that experience. She has never forgotten that scholarship and is thrilled to provide the same meaningful experience to others.”

Ramah in California draws campers from across the western United States, including campers from Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the Bay Area and Phoenix. More than 1,300 campers, ages 8 to 16, attended camp in Ojai this summer, along with more than 300 college-age staff members. More than one-third of campers receive scholarship support from Ramah.

“Camp reaches kids at such an impactful period of their life. It allows true education and real relationship building and there’s a lack of giving for it,” Dave Gilbert said. “Our mission is helping Jewish kids, from campers to college students. We started with Ramah because that’s where it started for our family.”

“A few summers at camp can change the trajectory of a child’s life and the Gilbert family is living proof,” said Rabbi Joe Menashe, CEO of Camp Ramah in California. “In our tradition, gratitude is meant to lead to action, a concept known in Hebrew as hodayah v’asiyah. With this gift, the Gilberts are turning their own gratitude into summers of joy, growth and belonging for more children.”

The Gilbert family was inspired to give after Sandberg announced plans for the Dave Goldberg Scholarship, which will make it possible for children with the greatest financial need to attend camp each summer.

“Ramah is where Dave found a Jewish identity he held onto his whole life and made friendships that lasted decades,” Sandberg said. “When we started the Dave Goldberg Scholarship, we hoped more kids would get summers like that. Thanks to the Gilbert family, so many more will. Their generosity in endowing these scholarships will have a lasting impact on generations of campers.”

For more information on financial aid, see: https://www.ramah.org/financial-assistance/

For more information on giving, see: https://70.ramah.org/