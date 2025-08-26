The Sde Teiman blood libel and the battle for Israel’s soul

( Aug. 26, 2025 / JNS )

While the media in Israel debates ceasefire and hostage deals, one war goes largely unspoken; a war not just on our borders, but deep within our own country.

While many Israelis are focused on the more than 680 days that our 50 hostages are still in captivity in Gaza, there is another important number that has not received the attention it deserves. It’s been more than 380 days since a grotesque lie first aired on Israeli television, broadcast by Channel 12’s Guy Peleg, that continues to harm Israel.

The now-infamous Sde Teiman report accused IDF soldiers of sexual abuse against Hamas terrorists in custody, an obscene and false accusation with no credible source, no evidence, and no motive other than slander. Yet this month, the United Nations cited that fabricated claim as potential “evidence” of war crimes.

This was not a Hamas propaganda video from Gaza. It came from within Israel, from someone with access to classified material who took the time to doctor footage and then leak it to the media. Now it lives on, immortalized in a U.N. document, repackaged as “evidence,” staining Israel’s name for generations.

This is deliberate sabotage that demands to be called what it is: a blood libel. This is not just shameful; it is treason.

Worse still, those behind this falsehood have never been held accountable. There was never an investigation, nor consequences.

Why? Because they are protected. Because they are part of a self-reinforcing system that protects its own, a system that has become Israel’s version of the “deep state.”

This deep state is a network of entrenched elites, legal insiders, media powerbrokers, ex-security brass and political activists who operate with one goal: to bring down the elected government of Israel by any means necessary, even if that means spreading lies in the middle of a war, and hampering Israel’s efforts to end this war with victory and saving our hostages.

Another example of this is how the Attorney General, the Judge Advocate General and the entire legal establishment have forced the IDF to continue providing aid to Gazans inside cities without evacuating them, directly hampering the IDF’s ability to clear the battlefield of non-combatants, concentrate on eliminating Hamas terrorists and save our hostages.

They do this under the banner of “saving the hostages.” They take to the streets in choreographed protests, claiming to fight for the hostages, while never once protesting the United Nations, the Red Cross or Egypt, all of whom actually could help our hostages. Instead, they pressure the Israeli government to concede to Hamas’s demands. Their goal is not justice. It is leverage.

This is not about policy differences or civil discourse. This is about power. It is about a well-organized campaign to topple Israel’s leadership from within, doing the work of Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah for them. Israel is still fighting for survival on no fewer than nine fronts:

Gaza



Lebanon



Syria



Judea and Samaria



Iran



Iraq



Yemen



The global media



Now we have to add those from within as a ninth front.

These internal actors have chosen not to focus on Hamas’s atrocities or Iran’s genocidal ambitions or the very real threats to our sovereignty. Instead, they target fellow Israelis. They accuse. They leak. They manipulate. When confronted, they claim to be the victims. And at each step of the way, they have made it harder for the IDF to defeat Hamas and save our hostages.

Yet through it all, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government have stood firm. They represent not just a political coalition, but a resilient national spirit that refuses to bow, refuses to break.

Whether in Gaza’s tunnels or the U.N. plenum, whether fending off Iranian missiles or media defamation, Israel is fighting battles that most of the world will never fully see and many Israelis would rather ignore. Leadership requires vision and courage and the willingness to face fire, foreign and domestic.

What we saw with the Sde Teiman blood libel was not an isolated incident. It was a warning; a glimpse into a deeper spiritual, moral, and national battle for the soul of Israel.

We cannot afford to be naïve. We cannot afford to be divided. We must respond with faith. With clarity. With resolve.

While the lies may be loud, the truth is louder. While fear can paralyze a people, emunah (faith) can restore its courage. Let this be our wake-up call.

We are not just fighting Hamas. We are fighting for the integrity of our people, the unity of our nation and the future of a sovereign Jewish state.

The deep state actors among us who believe that bringing down our democratically elected government through any means necessary is somehow good for the people need to see the profound damage and destruction that the Sde Teiman blood libel stunt has caused Israel and the Jewish people, forever.

The state, with its impossible number of battles at once, needs to find the time and space to shut down this type of pernicious sabotage wrapped in the lies of “tough love” and show that honest and open criticism has a place in a democracy, but blood libels and other treasonous lies will not be tolerated.

