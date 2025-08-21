While the world looks away, Ukraine’s Jewish orphans struggle

( Aug. 21, 2025 / JNS )

The war in Ukraine has not only shattered buildings; it has shattered lives. Among the most vulnerable are Jewish orphans, children who have already endured abandonment, neglect or the death of their parents. Now they are living through a second trauma—displaced yet again by missiles, air-raid sirens and the constant uncertainty of war.

For decades after the fall of the Soviet Union, Jewish life in cities like Odessa experienced a quiet but remarkable revival. Synagogues reopened, Jewish schools flourished, and orphaned or abandoned children were welcomed into safe, nurturing homes. It was a slow, deliberate rebuilding, a rare success story of cultural and spiritual restoration in Eastern Europe.

When war erupted in 2022, that fragile success was overturned in hours. Sirens blared through the night as children were rushed onto buses, their few belongings stuffed into plastic bags. They crossed borders from Odessa to Moldova, then to Western Ukraine, and eventually, to Romania. Each stop was meant to be temporary, but each one brought new layers of instability.

These are not nameless statistics. They are children who wake up in the night crying from nightmares. Some have gone silent, unwilling to speak at all. Others flinch at every loud sound, as if the next explosion is already here. In Romania, volunteers and psychologists began the slow work of restoring a semblance of normal life with classrooms, hot meals, Jewish holidays and moments of play. But healing from such deep wounds is not quick, and for many, safety still feels temporary.

Back in Odessa, the war has created a new generation of orphans. These children are not just parentless; they are witnesses to the violence that took their families. They go to school when they can, but many days are spent in bomb shelters. Childhood is no longer measured in birthdays or games, but in days without an air raid.

This is the reality the world chooses to ignore.

International outrage is quick to surface when it serves political agendas, yet the plight of Ukraine’s Jewish orphans rarely makes headlines. Their suffering is invisible in the corridors of power, drowned out by debates over weapons, sanctions and shifting alliances. The silence is not just tragic, it is dangerous, because silence has always been the accomplice of injustice.

Jewish history offers too many examples of what happens when the world looks away. Time and again, survival has depended not on the goodwill of nations but on the determination of those who refused to stand by in the face of indifference. That lesson is as relevant today as it was in the darker chapters of our past.

Whether in Odessa, Bucharest or any place they find refuge, these children carry more than the weight of their pain. They carry the fragile continuity of Jewish life in Eastern Europe. To allow their needs to fade into the background is to risk erasing an entire generation from a region that has already seen too many disappearances.

This is not only a humanitarian issue; it is a moral test for the international community. Will we prioritize the lives of the most vulnerable, or will we continue to treat them as an afterthought? Governments and NGOs can deliver aid, but without public pressure, the urgency of their plight will be buried beneath other headlines.

The cameras may not linger on these children, but our attention must. Protecting them is not charity; it is the responsibility of anyone who still believes that “never again” must mean something.

The world may look away. But we will not. We will continue to shelter, rebuild and fight for their right to a safe and dignified future. And we ask you to stand with us—not because it is easy, but because history will remember who did and who did not.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.