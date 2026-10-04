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AFHU names Caryn Peretz Midwest region executive director

Brings more than two decades of experience in donor engagement and philanthropic management.

American Friends of the Hebrew University
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Credit: Courtesy of American Friends of the Hebrew University.
(Oct. 4, 2026 / American Friends of the Hebrew University)

American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) announced that fundraising veteran Caryn Peretz has been named executive director of its Midwest Region. Peretz succeeds Judith Shenkman, who retired from the position after 17 years at AFHU.

Peretz brings more than two decades of experience working with Jewish organizations. Most recently, she served as executive vice president, development, Midwest at the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

Previously, she served as senior associate vice president at the Chicago Jewish United Fund (JUF), where she led major gift fundraising and donor engagement efforts with individuals and family foundations. She joined JUF in 2007 and held a number of increasingly senior philanthropy and donor engagement roles during her tenure. Earlier in her career, Peretz served as director of high school programs at Shorashim after founding the ZAP program, Chicago’s first citywide, nondenominational Israel education program for public high school students.

Caryn Peretz, executive director of the American Friends of the Hebrew University
Caryn Peretz, named executive director of the American Friends of the Hebrew University Midwest Region. Credit: Courtesy of American Friends of the Hebrew University.

“Peretz brings a wealth of experience in successful donor engagement and philanthropic management to the AFHU team,” said Joshua Rednik, AFHU chief executive officer. “Her longstanding relationships throughout the region will help strengthen support for Hebrew University students, faculty, research and initiatives during this pivotal time. As an alumna of the Hebrew University Rothberg International School program, Caryn is uniquely positioned to communicate the importance and impact of supporting Israel’s preeminent university.”

In addition to her professional experience, Peretz was nominated as a Chicago 17 Fellow in the Wexner Heritage Program, participating in a two-year Jewish study experience with an intensive focus on leadership development. She served as a board member of the iCenter, a national hub and catalyst for building, shaping and supporting the field of Israel education and as a Young Leadership Executive Committee member of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Peretz also served on the executive committee for CityPAC, Chicago’s bipartisan pro-Israel political action committee.

Peretz attended the Hebrew University’s Rothberg International School from 1999 to 2000 and received a Bachelor of Arts in Hebrew and Semitic studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2001.

American Friends of the Hebrew University
About & contact the publisher
American Friends of the Hebrew University American Friends of the Hebrew University
About the Hebrew University of Jerusalem: Israel's premier institution of higher learning and a beacon for visionary minds who challenge convention and shape the future, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) has pursued excellence in research, education and innovation for over a century. Founded by luminaries like Albert Einstein, who entrusted his intellectual legacy to the university, HU is dedicated to advancing knowledge, cultivating leadership and promoting diversity. Home to more than 25,000 students from 90 countries, the Hebrew University drives much of Israel’s civilian scientific research and the commercialization of technologies through Yissum, its tech transfer company. Faculty and alumni have earned 10 Nobel Prizes, two Turing Awards and a Fields Medal. For more information about Hebrew University's academic programs, research, and achievements, visit: http://new.huji.ac.il/en.

About American Friends of the Hebrew University: American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) is a national, not-for-profit organization based in the United States. AFHU is headquartered in New York and has seven regional offices working in close partnership with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. AFHU provides supporters, Hebrew University alumni and the public with stimulating programs and events, and organizes missions to Israel. For the past century, the organization’s activities have supported scholarly and scientific achievement at HU, created scholarships, funded new facilities and assisted the university’s efforts to recruit outstanding new faculty. For more information, visit: http://www.afhu.org.

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