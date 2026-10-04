AFHU names Caryn Peretz Midwest region executive director

American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) announced that fundraising veteran Caryn Peretz has been named executive director of its Midwest Region. Peretz succeeds Judith Shenkman, who retired from the position after 17 years at AFHU.

Peretz brings more than two decades of experience working with Jewish organizations. Most recently, she served as executive vice president, development, Midwest at the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

Previously, she served as senior associate vice president at the Chicago Jewish United Fund (JUF), where she led major gift fundraising and donor engagement efforts with individuals and family foundations. She joined JUF in 2007 and held a number of increasingly senior philanthropy and donor engagement roles during her tenure. Earlier in her career, Peretz served as director of high school programs at Shorashim after founding the ZAP program, Chicago’s first citywide, nondenominational Israel education program for public high school students.

Caryn Peretz, named executive director of the American Friends of the Hebrew University Midwest Region. Credit: Courtesy of American Friends of the Hebrew University.

“Peretz brings a wealth of experience in successful donor engagement and philanthropic management to the AFHU team,” said Joshua Rednik, AFHU chief executive officer. “Her longstanding relationships throughout the region will help strengthen support for Hebrew University students, faculty, research and initiatives during this pivotal time. As an alumna of the Hebrew University Rothberg International School program, Caryn is uniquely positioned to communicate the importance and impact of supporting Israel’s preeminent university.”

In addition to her professional experience, Peretz was nominated as a Chicago 17 Fellow in the Wexner Heritage Program, participating in a two-year Jewish study experience with an intensive focus on leadership development. She served as a board member of the iCenter, a national hub and catalyst for building, shaping and supporting the field of Israel education and as a Young Leadership Executive Committee member of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Peretz also served on the executive committee for CityPAC, Chicago’s bipartisan pro-Israel political action committee.

Peretz attended the Hebrew University’s Rothberg International School from 1999 to 2000 and received a Bachelor of Arts in Hebrew and Semitic studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2001.