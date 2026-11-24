Following its opening at the Jerusalem Film Festival and an award-winning evening at the Ophir Awards, the Jewish National Fund-USA-supported film “Tell Me Everything” was announced as Israel’s submission for Best International Feature Film at the 2027 Academy Awards. The project comes out of the organization’s Film and TV Fund, which brings authentic Israeli stories and perspectives to international audiences by investing in emerging filmmakers, storytellers, creative professionals and creative industries, especially in Israel’s north and south.

Jewish National Fund-USA is committed to the country’s frontier regions, leveraging music, art, theater, dance and more to help the Negev and Galilee grow through increased cultural enrichment. These initiatives aim to improve quality of life, strengthen local economies and support Israeli artists in telling their stories.

The film won 10 awards at the Ophir Awards on Sep. 9 out of 16 nominations. Awards included Best Cinematography (Ziv Berkovich), Best Screenplay and Best Director (Moshe Rosenthal) and Best Picture.

“Tell Me Everything” follows 12-year-old Boaz in 1980s Tel Aviv during the height of the AIDS epidemic. After discovering a complicated truth about his father, he struggles to mend their fractured relationship and restore their lost connection. A coming-of-age story, the film explores how one family confronts difficult truths.

“‘Tell Me Everything’ is exactly the kind of film that demonstrates the power of authentic storytelling,” said Sharon Lieblein, director of entertainment at Jewish National Fund-USA. “It tells a deeply personal and universal human story while bringing an underrepresented Israeli perspective to audiences around the world. For us, it is proof that authentic Israeli stories can resonate globally, open doors for diverse voices and help build a stronger future for Israeli storytelling.”

From left: Director Moshe Rosenthal and Yair Mazor, who portrays young Boaz in “Tell Me Everything.” Credit: Shlomi Yosef/The Israeli Academy of Film and Television.

Recent projects from the Film and TV Fund include the limited series “Red Alert,” which premiered in the United States on Paramount+ and dramatizes the real stories of survivors of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, and the documentary film “October 8,” which explores the rise in antisemitism on college campuses. Jewish National Fund-USA’s support also helps ensure these productions strengthen the communities where they are filmed. For example, “Red Alert” resulted in direct spending across Israel’s south, supporting local hotels and guesthouses, production crews, background talent, transportation providers, security personnel, local businesses and other workers throughout the region.

“At Jewish National Fund-USA, we believe storytelling is one of the most powerful ways to strengthen connection to the people of Israel,” added Lieblein. “If ‘Tell Me Everything’ helps broaden people’s understanding of Israel and creates opportunities for more diverse Israeli stories and voices to be heard, that would be a meaningful legacy.”

“Tell Me Everything” is produced by Alona Refua, Maya Fischer, Roi Kurland and Gal Greenspan at Green Productions (“A Letter to David”); Ben Giladi at Liminal Content (“Karaoke”); and Moshe Edery and Leon Edery at United King Films (“Footnote”). Émilie Georges and Naima Abed of Paradise City, whose credits include “Call Me by Your Name,” “Drift” and “Atropia,” are co-producers. Executive producers are Jonathan Margolis, Isaac Zablocki, Limor Gott Ronen, Fred Toczek, Sharon Chazin Lieblein and Jewish National Fund-USA.