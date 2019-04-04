More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Anti-Semitic fliers found on windshields in neighborhood near UC Santa Barbara

Student senator Gabriella Shofet said “this is what anti-Semitism looks like. In 2019. A block away from my apartment. My heart aches.”

Apr. 4, 2019
Antisemitic Fliers
Anti-Semitic fliers were found in a neighborhood near the University of California, Santa Barbara. Source: Facebook/Gabriella Shofet.

Several anti-Semitic fliers were found in a neighborhood near the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) on March 31.

UCSB student senator Gabriella Shofet posted a picture of the flier to her Facebook page that same day, which reads: “Jews worship the Devil. Jews RAPE KIDS. The Holocaust is a LIE.”

Shofet said “this is what anti-Semitism looks like. In 2019. A block away from my apartment. My heart aches.”

Students Supporting Israel (SSI) at UCSB shared Shofet’s post on their Facebook page, writing: “Posted on windshields across Del Playa in Isla Vista. It’s 2019 and anti-Semitism is alive, even in our communities.”

Cyndi Silverman, director of the Santa Barbara Anti-Defamation League, told the Journal in a phone interview that the fliers were found in an area where Jewish UCSB students reside.

“We’re really concerned,” said Silverman. “Santa Barbara Tri-County has just been a hotbed; we’ve had so many anti-Semitic incidents over the last two years.”

Santa Barbara Hillel posted on its Facebook page that the flyers “were discovered on a number of parked cars in Isla Vista, as well as in some mailboxes.”

“Santa Barbara Hillel condemns this anti-Semitic crime,” the post stated. “We are coordinating closely with law enforcement to ensure everyone’s safety. Chancellor [Henry] Yang and top UCSB administration take this seriously, and are working with us to investigate and respond. Santa Barbara Hillel is here at all times to support students, and we encourage anyone affected by this to take appropriate action.”

Hillel also encouraged anyone with information about the fliers to contact the UCSB Police Department at (805) 893-3446 or the Isla Vista Foot Patrol at (805) 683-2724.

Andrea Estrada, director of News and Media Relations at UCSB, told the Journal in an email: “We are aware of reports of fliers off campus that contain hateful language. We support our local law enforcement’s efforts to investigate them, and we encourage our students to report any incidents of bias on campus or off.”

This article was originally published in the Jewish Journal.

Campus Antisemitism
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin