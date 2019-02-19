Fatah official: ‘This gun will never drop from our hands’
Fatah Secretary in Jenin Ata Abu Rmeila brandishes assault rifle and says: “This gun will never drop from our hands; We pledge to continue on path of armed struggle.”
Ata Abu Rmeila, the secretary of Fatah’s branch in Jenin, was shown brandishing an assault rifle and surrounded by cheering Palestinian men in a video that was uploaded to the internet on Feb. 17. Gunshots could be heard in the background and the men chanted: “With our souls and our blood, we will redeem you, oh Ata!”
Holding the gun up in the air, Rmeila said: “We pledge before the Palestinian people to continue on this path. … Fatah is coming with the option of the armed struggle.”
Crowd: “Allah Akbar! Allah Akbar!
Ata Abu Rmeila: “Brothers, we are …
Crowd: “With our souls and our blood, we will redeem you, oh Ata!
Ata Abu Rmeila: “Brothers, the Fatah movement, as well as all the factions, all the national and Islamic forces, and all the institutions … We pledge before the Palestinian people to continue on this path. This gun will never drop from our hands. … The occupation needs to understand that Fatah is coming with the option of the armed struggle.