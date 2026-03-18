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Dr. Irit Felsen

Dr. Irit Felsen, Ph.D. is a clinical psychologist and trauma specialist, and an adjunct professor at Yeshiva University’s Ferkauf School of Psychology.
Israel News
How The Media Can Help Heal Gilad Shalit
Nov. 7, 2011
Dr. Irit Felsen