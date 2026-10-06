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Inside Israel’s hidden space war

A senior official reveals how the IDF disrupted enemy weapons and explains how the future of warfare lies far above Earth.

Lidor Sultan
An artist's rendering of an intelligence satellite to be developed by Israel and Germany. Image by Rafael Advanced Systems/TPS-IL.
An artist’s rendering of an intelligence satellite to be developed by Israel and Germany. Image by Rafael Advanced Systems/TPS-IL.
(Oct. 6, 2026 / JNS)

On March 9, 2026, during one of the barrages Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shi’ite militia, launched at Israel, the terrorist organization struck the Valley of Elah satellite station, 19 miles west of Jerusalem.

For those in Beirut and Tehran planning the attack, it was intended to disrupt a strategic communications artery that helps enable Israel to operate and deploy forces around the globe.

Israeli teams quickly worked to repair the site and restore it to full operational capability. Together with other facilities, it serves as a platform linking ground infrastructure in Israel with space, a connection that has grown increasingly important in recent years.

“Satellite communications are operated from several secret bases across the country,” a senior IDF official told Israel Hayom. “Together with the deployment of our strategic satellites, this gives us the ability to operate with digital freedom in Iran.”

Israel is hardly alone in recognizing that space is no longer the backdrop of science fiction but a genuine operational front.

Speaking recently at the Air & Space Forces Association’s annual Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink publicly acknowledged that Washington has weapons deployed in orbit, including capabilities whose details remain classified.

“The United States now has on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile adversary action,” Meink said.

(In U.S. military terminology, the Joint Force is the combined force of the U.S. military as a whole.)

U.S. officials have also made clear that publicly discussing such capabilities has a deterrent purpose. Just as President Donald Trump established the U.S. Space Force during his first term, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir is now advancing Israel’s own major organizational move in the space domain.

Zamir has decided to establish a strategic Space Brigade within the IDF General Staff, identifying space as one of the central building blocks of the military’s multiyear “Hosen” plan.

“Space is no longer the future,” the senior IDF official said. “It is an actual theater of war. Just as the IDF invested in maritime and aerial weapons systems, today it is also investing in space.”

Operations already taking shape

Central to that effort is the Sphera Brigade, the IDF General Staff’s operational-technological spectrum and communications division. Established over the past year within the IDF’s Computer Service and Cyber Defense Directorate, it is intended to lead military activity in this field.

The brigade leads the campaign for superiority across the electromagnetic spectrum, the invisible range of frequencies used to transmit information and communications, and safeguards the IDF’s strategic communications capabilities.

Those capabilities range from a classified mobile device at the Kirya IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv to the communications network used by a pilot flying over Iran, who needs to speak with strike cells on the ground.

“The ability of aircraft to operate hundreds and thousands of kilometers from Israel’s borders also rests on the satellite communications network operated by the brigade,” the senior official said.

“The pilots who carried out strikes in Iran did so using advanced communications capabilities, including satellite communications. The goal is to allow operations far from Israeli territory with the same digital capabilities you have when fighting on one of Israel’s borders, essentially making a distant, third-circle theater operate like a first-circle front.

“Even at distances of more than 1,500 kilometers [about 930 miles], we operated using this kind of communications. Whoever controls communications and intelligence in space, a central theater of modern warfare, enables the military to project force over long distances.”

To establish control over this enormous battlespace, where global powers are engaged in an intense military and civilian race to learn, develop and deploy new capabilities, the IDF must expand its investments and resources if it hopes to keep pace.

“Since Oct. 7, the number of satellites the IDF uses has doubled,” the senior official revealed, while military officials acknowledge that the actual increase is even greater.

“In recent years, space has become a central operational-technological infrastructure for warfare. As a result, over the past five years the IDF has tripled the resources it invests in the space domain, and it is constantly developing new capabilities in response to the enemy’s advances.”

The directorate also works with major communications and technology companies in the field, sometimes learning from them about emerging capabilities and new developments.

The senior IDF official said that many of the military’s achievements during the past three years were made possible by communications links established far above the Earth.

“Spectrum warfare allows us to disrupt enemy attempts to close a fire-control loop and strike maneuvering forces,” he said. “On many occasions we activated these capabilities from deep inside enemy territory and prevented Hamas, Hezbollah and Iranian proxies from activating weapon systems.

“Many soldiers’ lives were saved during the war thanks to electronic-warfare capabilities in this front. We can assess that there were hundreds of separate operational incidents in Gaza, Lebanon and other theaters in which these capabilities prevented attacks on our forces.

“This is a genuine strategic asset for the State of Israel,” he added. “It allows the IDF to operate freely in any theater where it may be required to act.”

Creating such a comprehensive envelope is not solely a military undertaking. To maintain an advantage in a domain dominated by major powers, the brigade works closely with Israel’s other security organizations and defense industries.

It also cooperates with the U.S., a major IDF partner in wartime and, increasingly, in technological fields as well. All involved understand that Israel’s enemies are monitoring its activity in these areas and are trying to disrupt it.

Influence operations are part of the picture

Despite its focus on warfighting, the brigade’s soldiers and officers must also deal with routine challenges on a daily basis. Among other things, they manage the constant, more ordinary friction along Israel’s borders and coordinate with other security and civilian bodies to prevent frequency conflicts and mutual interference.

“It is remarkable that in 1965 the Syrians caught Eli Cohen using spectrum-related means, and since then the use of the spectrum has expanded dramatically,” the senior official said.

“Today, the spectrum is a major asset on both distant and nearby battlefields. Israel is in a very good position compared with the rest of the world, but there is always room for us to improve. People need to understand that almost every system today is connected to this domain, from the phone and smartwatch in your home to the most advanced weapons systems. This is an enormous theater of warfare, most of which is hidden from view, but its effect on the battlefield is dramatic.

“In practice, it is what makes today’s battlefield technological above all else. Whoever controls the spectrum, communications and digital domain gains a significant operational advantage, sometimes even before the first shot is fired.”

For all the technology, however, he stressed that people remain the decisive factor.

“We have the very best people, and they are everywhere,” he said. “They are the reason our excellent systems work at every destination across the globe. They are technological combat soldiers, engineers and professionals operating at every level of warfare.

“Our goal now is to continue using our people to stay ahead of changes in the threat and the pace of technological development—to fully exploit advanced space capabilities, integrate artificial intelligence tools that provide adaptive responses to threats and support rapid decision-making, strengthen resilience and operational continuity, and continue ensuring the IDF’s freedom of action on a battlefield where the electromagnetic environment faces an evolving threat.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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