In the numerous discussions surrounding Israeli resilience since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the topic of physical rehabilitation does not often enter the conversation. But according to Elie Klein, director of development at ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran, it should.

During a session at Jewish National Fund-USA’s Global Conference for Israel on Nov. 13 titled “The Incredible Power of Resilience,” Klein told the story of Amichai Shindler, who held the safe-room door shut as Arab terrorists tried to force their way into his home in Kibbutz Kerem Shalom on Oct. 7. When an explosion breached the door, Shindler suffered severe injuries, while his wife and their six young children escaped unharmed.

Today, his lengthy road to recovery is progressing, thanks to Israel’s first academic program in prosthetics and orthotics, launched by Jewish National Fund-USA-supported ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran, in conjunction with the Recanati School of Medicine at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Beersheva and the Israeli Ministry of Health.

The program, which trains Certified Prosthetists and Orthotists (CPOs), is working on making Shindler one prosthetic for each hand. This demonstrates how ADI uses physical rehabilitation to help wounded Israelis “take back their lives,” Klein said.

ADI cites that before Oct. 7, more than 20,000 Israelis were dependent on prosthetic limbs and orthotic devices. The Hamas attacks led to 2,500 more amputees.

“The problem is, we have a shortage of the professionals needed to get this done,” Klein said, noting that Israel only has five CPOs in the entire country. “How is it that the Startup Nation doesn’t have the professionals that we need to physically fit prosthetics and orthotics on the human form?”

By the end of this semester, 12 more CPOs will be operating in Israel once they complete their training at the new School of Prosthetics and Orthotics.

The school offers a two-year master’s degree program aligned with the professional framework of the International Society for Prosthetics and Orthotics. Accredited by BGU, the program primarily enrolls physiotherapists and occupational therapists, providing graduates with internationally recognized certification as CPOs and equipping them to provide advanced, precision-based care that meets global standards.

“It’s a historic moment not just for our ADI family, but for the entire State of Israel,” said Dr. Itzhak Siev-Ner, director of the Kaylie Rehabilitation Medical Center at ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran, the first and only fully dedicated rehabilitation hospital in southern Israel. “Despite the great need, Israel has never had any formal educational programming for CPOs. But this school changes all of that.”

He added that “the growing number of people who require prostheses across the country—coupled with the advancement of the science over the last few decades, including the use of top-tier materials and computerized technology—has led to an incredibly high demand for truly knowledgeable professionals. We are thrilled to be leading this charge and ensuring that Israel finally has the experts and resources required to meet this need.”

Amichai Shindler, a survivor of the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, is fitted for a prosthetic hand at ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran’s School of Prosthetics and Orthotics in Israel. Credit: Courtesy of ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran.

‘Choosing to keep going’

The session also spotlighted the Eshkol Resilience Center, whose expansion is supported by Jewish National Fund-USA, meeting the needs of children, adults and families as they face the continued impact of Oct. 7-induced trauma. Eshkol Regional Council Mayor Michal Uziyahu said 95% of Eshkol’s population has now returned following their displacement.

“We couldn’t have done this without the tools and techniques developed in our resilience centers,” she said. “We refuse to call them trauma centers. We won’t define ourselves through trauma.”

Other speakers at the session included Eran Doron, mayor of Ramat HaNegev; Shahar Hermelin, spokesperson for the Society of Preservation of Israel Heritage Sites; and Doreet Freedman, vice president of Partnerships and Development at Nefesh B’Nefesh.

The session’s moderator—Yael Levontin, Jewish National Fund-USA’s public relations and communications manager in Israel—reflected in a Facebook post: “Living and working in Israel, resilience isn’t just a word I hear. It’s something I witness every single day.”

“It’s the families rebuilding their lives, the communities finding their way forward and the extraordinary leaders who continue to show up for their people, even when the challenges seem impossible,” she wrote.

She said what struck her most about the session was the idea that resilience “doesn’t mean you aren’t hurting. It doesn’t mean you’re not afraid or that everything is suddenly OK. It means choosing to keep going. Choosing to rebuild. Choosing hope, even when hope feels difficult … resilience isn’t about returning to who we were before. It’s about finding the strength to become who we need to be next.”