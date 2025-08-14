Hamas lies, the world believes: Israel’s battle for truth

( Aug. 14, 2025 / JNS )

A shocking new report from Israel’s Health Ministry confirms what many already knew: Hamas subjects hostages to systematic torture and abuse. On this week’s “Israel Undiplomatic,” senior contributing editor at JNS Ruthie Blum and former Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom Mark Regev—both former advisers in the Prime Minister’s Office—expose how terrorist propaganda spreads faster than the truth and why too many Western governments fall for it.

Blum and Regev break down the structural problem: Hamas-controlled institutions and Gaza-based journalists operating under authoritarian rule manufacture and amplify false narratives, while Israel’s democratic system insists on fact-checking before speaking.

The result? The lies go global before the truth can catch up.

From the infamous hospital explosion hoax to fabricated famine photos, the hosts reveal how international media, NGOs and political leaders—from the United Nations to Europe to Australia—have enabled and legitimized Hamas talking points. They explain why Western allies continue to believe Hamas’s claims over Israel’s verified reports; how fear, ideology and censorship drive Gaza-based journalism; and how antisemitism, political opportunism and Islamist influence shape foreign policy.

They also warn against the dangerous “moral equivalence” that equates Israeli self-defense with Hamas atrocities, and discuss the corrosive impact of Israel’s own internal media and political divisions on its international standing.

Send feedback or topic suggestions to: undiplomatic@jns.org