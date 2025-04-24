Iran attack stalled: What happens next?

( April 24, 2025 / JNS)

A bombshell New York Times report reveals that President Donald Trump rejected a proposed joint U.S.-Israel military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, opting instead for last-ditch negotiations.

Join JNS CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief Alex Traiman and JNS Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten as they debate whether the U.S. president’s strategy is a sign of weakness or a smart play to corner Tehran diplomatically before the gloves come off.

Also covered in this episode:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s response to critics and leaked war plans



Hamas’s rejection of Israel’s latest hostage deal and the growing frustration among hostage families



Protests at Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer’s home and what they reveal about the domestic political divide



The financial collapse of Hamas and why it’s critical to Israel’s long-term strategy



France vs. Israel: Emmanuel Macron floats recognizing a Palestinian state—Netanyahu fires back



Exclusive behind-the-scenes insights into the first public appearance of Ambassador Mike Huckabee, including a note from President Trump placed in the Western Wall



Updates on IDF activity in Lebanon, Gaza and Yemen, and the geopolitical chessboard involving Iran, the Houthis and Hezbollah



Resignation of Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and what it signals about Netanyahu’s battle with Israel’s deep state

