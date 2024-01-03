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Mossad chief: Every Oct. 7 terrorist ‘signed his own death warrant’

Jerusalem did not inform Washington before killing Hamas No. 2 Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut.

Mossad chief David Barnea attends a ceremony marking Remembrance Day for Israel's Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terror, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, May 3, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Mossad chief David Barnea attends a ceremony marking Remembrance Day for Israel’s Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terror, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, May 3, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
(Jan. 3, 2024 / JNS)

Mossad director David Barnea threatened to hit any terrorists who participated in the Oct. 7 massacre, during a eulogy at the funeral for former Mossad chief Zvi Zamir on Wednesday.

“Let every Arab mother know that if her son took part in the [Oct. 7] massacre—he signed his own death warrant,” Barnea said, as quoted by the Times of Israel.

He spoke a day after the targeted killing of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut on Tuesday night, whom the Gaza-based terror group described as the “architect” of the massacre in a statement cited by Saudi Arabia’s Al Arabiya channel earlier in the day.

Israel has not publicly taken responsibility for the assassination. However, al-Arouri was one of the top Hamas leaders on Israel’s target list following the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 massacre.

US not given advanced notice

Jerusalem did not give advanced notice to the United States before killing al-Arouri.

Six other operatives of the Gaza-based terror group, including two senior officials, were also killed in the precision drone strike, which hit al-Arouri as he was leaving the Hamas office. The explosions rocked the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, a Hezbollah stronghold.

The Walla news site quoted two unnamed American officials as saying that Washington was not warned of the attack. An Israeli official confirmed this to Walla, saying that the Biden administration was informed of the attack while it was underway.

Hamas: ‘All options are open’

Hamas, in a statement following the assassination, warned that “all options are open” in response.

Hamas Political Bureau member Azat al-Rishek said that “the cowardly assassinations carried out by the Zionist occupation of the leaders and symbols of our Palestinian people inside and outside of Palestine will not succeed in breaking the will and steadfastness of our people, or undermining the continuation of their courageous resistance.”

The Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar wrote that “hours before Hezbollah marked the anniversary of the [U.S.] assassination of the former commander of the Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, Israel decided to violate the rules of confrontation with Lebanon, crossed the red line established by Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah several months ago and assassinated Saleh al-Arouri in an aerial attack in the Dahiya district in Beirut.”

Despite reports of a postponement, Nasrallah is still scheduled to deliver a speech at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hezbollah’s Iranian backers also addressed the targeted killing, with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeting that “such a cowardly terrorist operation proves that the Zionist regime has not achieved any of its goals after weeks of war crimes, genocide and destruction in Gaza and the West Bank of Palestine, despite the direct support of the White House. The evil activity of this regime’s terror machine in other countries is a real threat to peace and security and a serious alarm for the security of all countries in the region.”

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