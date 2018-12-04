More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Jewish Life

11 police officers from Pittsburgh mass shooting light Long Island menorah

“The light of the menorah reminds us that when the forces of light and good encounter darkness and hate, without fail, light will always prevail,” said Rabbi Aaron Konikov of Chabad of Roslyn, N.Y.

Dec. 3, 2018
Eleven Pittsburgh police officers, who were among the first responders to the Oct. 27 mass shooting that claimed 11 lives in a Squirrel Hill synagogue, helped light the menorah at Chabad of Roslyn on Long Island, N.Y. (Credit: Chabad.org/News)
Eleven Pittsburgh police officers, who were among the first responders to the Oct. 27 mass shooting that claimed 11 lives in a Squirrel Hill synagogue, helped light the menorah at Chabad of Roslyn on Long Island, N.Y. (Credit: Chabad.org/News)

The 11 Jewish victims of the Oct. 27 mass shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue were remembered on Long Island on Sunday night as 11 Pittsburgh police officers, who were among the first responders to the tragedy, as a team helped light the menorah at Chabad of Roslyn on Long Island, N.Y.

Local officials and law-enforcement authorities also attended the lighting, which was billed as a show of solidarity with the Pittsburgh community and a display of Jewish pride in the face of rising anti-Semitism in North America and Europe, especially.

The ceremony was a show of solidarity with the Pittsburgh community and a display of Jewish pride in the face of rising anti-Semitism. Credit: Chabad.org/News.
The ceremony was a show of solidarity with the Pittsburgh community and a display of Jewish pride in the face of rising anti-Semitism. (Credit: Chabad.org/News)

“The light of the menorah reminds us that when the forces of light and good encounter darkness and hate, without fail, light will always prevail,” said Rabbi Aaron Konikov, director of Chabad of Roslyn. “The nature of light is that it is always victorious over darkness. If one hate-filled person created such darkness and pain, imagine the impact of so many more people united in doing good.”

In addition to the menorah-lighting, which paid tribute to the victims and honored the officers who risked their lives to save others, traditional Hanukkah treats and lively music were featured.

The Roslyn public menorah—the tallest on Long Island—is one of more than 15,000 public menorahs in 100 countries and in hundreds of cities across all 50 states, including Pittsburgh, where a menorah-lighting took place in the heart of the Squirrel Hill neighborhood where the fatal shooting took place. That event, too, remembered the victims and paid tribute to first responders.

On Tuesday night, a car-menorah parade of about 100 cars will pass through the neighborhood, ending at a festival at a local outdoor mall. Several thousand are expected to attend that celebration, as Hanukkah celebrations across the United States and Europe see record numbers of attendees this year in response to an uptick in anti-Semitic behavior.

This article originally appeared on Chabad.org/News.

Jewish and Israeli Holidays
EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard