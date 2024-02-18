JNS
This 2024 - Let's Win the Battle of Headlines
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskAntisemitism

Man extradited to Boston pleads not guilty to stealing evidence about brother’s antisemitic arson

Alexander Giannakakis reportedly was working security for the U.S. embassy in Sweden when he was arrested.

Matches. Credit: Vika_Glitter/Pixabay.
Matches. Credit: Vika_Glitter/Pixabay.
Edit
(February 18, 2024 / JNS)

Alexander Giannakakis, 37, pleaded not guilty in federal court to absconding with evidence that his brother, the prime suspect in a string of arson attacks on synagogues in Massachusetts, was antisemitic.

Giannakakis, who reportedly was working security at the U.S. embassy in Stockholm when he was arrested in 2022, is accused of fleeing the country with materials from his brother’s storage unit in Massachusetts and later lying to investigators.

The defendant’s brother, who died in 2020, was accused of setting fires at a Chabad center in Arlington, Mass. (on May 11 and May 16, 2019); at a Chabad center in Needham, Mass.; and at a Jewish business in Chelsea, Mass. (May 26, 2019).

Giannakakis allegedly took clothing with swastikas, his brother’s passport, a notebook of his brother’s and a bottle of cyanide from a storage unit that he hid from investigators.

He is due in court again on Feb. 22. He faces up to 76 years in prison, 15 years of supervised release and $1.25 million in fines for five offenses.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Israel is at war - Support JNS

JNS is combating the barrage of misinformation with factual reporting. We depend on your support.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates