Iran warns of retaliation for alleged Israeli Syria strike

(August 31, 2023 / JNS)

Iran on Wednesday threatened revenge for an alleged Israeli attack on Syrian territory earlier in the week that put Aleppo’s main airport out of service, the Associated Press reported.

Speaking at a press conference in Damascus, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, “The criminal practices by the Zionist entity in the region will not remain without retaliation.”

The strike on Aleppo International Airport on Monday was attributed to Israel by Syrian state media.

Ynet cited a Saudi network as reporting hours after the attack that Israel had destroyed an “Iranian military shipment containing sensitive equipment.”

Israel has allegedly struck hundreds of targets in Syria in recent years as part of an effort to prevent Iranian military entrenchment in the country. However, it rarely acknowledges these incidents.