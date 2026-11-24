German pro-Israel politician and activist Karoline Preisler said on Monday that she intends to resume her activism after being discharged from the hospital following an assault at a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin.

“Thank you very much for the many encouraging messages,” Preisler wrote on X. “I’ll take a few more days to recover. See you back on the streets soon!”

Preisler, 55, a Free Democratic Party politician, was kicked by a woman during Saturday’s demonstration, causing her to fall and strike her head. Police detained a 25-year-old female suspect.