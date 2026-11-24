German pro-Israel activist vows to return to streets after Berlin assault
German pro-Israel politician and activist Karoline Preisler said on Monday that she intends to resume her activism after being discharged from the hospital following an assault at a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin.
“Thank you very much for the many encouraging messages,” Preisler wrote on X. “I’ll take a few more days to recover. See you back on the streets soon!”
Preisler, 55, a Free Democratic Party politician, was kicked by a woman during Saturday’s demonstration, causing her to fall and strike her head. Police detained a 25-year-old female suspect.
Liebe Freundinnen und Freunde,— Karoline Preisler (@PreislerKa) November 23, 2026
vielen Dank für die vielen ermutigenden Nachrichten. Ich freue mich sehr darüber. Jetzt erhole ich mich noch ein paar Tage.
Wir sehen uns bald wieder auf der Straße! #THANKYOU pic.twitter.com/K2mQaxMnZX