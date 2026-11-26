Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on Wednesday that the military would seek to “ease the burden on reservists and reduce the heavy demands placed upon them after three years of war” as part of its operational schedule for 2027.

“We are monitoring developments and threats across all arenas and preparing accordingly,” Zamir said.

He made the remarks while visiting the National Ground Training Center in the Negev Desert, where he met with commanders during an exercise conducted by the Nahal Brigade’s 50th Battalion.

“After three years of fighting, the IDF is returning to training,” he said. “We continue to strengthen our defenses along all borders and protect communities from forward defensive areas. At the same time, we are increasing the IDF’s readiness to resume combat operations.”

The exercise was “designed to strengthen the troops’ operational readiness,” according to the military. Troops practiced offensive operations and urban warfare scenarios.

Zamir emphasized the importance of training to the battalion, telling troops, “You will translate what you have practiced into victory on the battlefield.”

He praised the battalion for “operating relentlessly,” saying it had “contributed significantly to the IDF’s achievements” in Judea and Samaria, Gaza and Lebanon.