Israel killed Muhammad Abu al-Aouf, head of Hamas’s internal security apparatus in the northern Gaza Strip, in an overnight airstrike, the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said on Wednesday.

Abu al-Aouf had been advancing attacks against Israeli troops and civilians and working to rebuild terrorist capabilities in violation of the ceasefire, according to the security agencies.

יממה לאחר שחוסל מפקדו: צה"ל ושב"כ חיסלו את ראש מנגנון ביטחון הפנים של צפון רצועת עזה בארגון הטרור חמאס



צה״ל ושב״כ תקפו בצפון רצועת עזה וחיסלו הלילה, את המחבל מחמד אבו אלעוף, ששימש כראש מנגנון ביטחון הפנים של צפון רצועת עזה בארגון הטרור חמאס.



אבו אלעוף היה דמות משמעותית בארגון… pic.twitter.com/NfAqAwPiKG — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 25, 2026

His commander, Naim Muhammad Ashour Abu Nahal, who headed Hamas’s internal security apparatus across Gaza, was targeted and killed in an Israeli strike on Tuesday. Israeli forces captured Abu Nahal’s predecessor in September.

The IDF and Shin Bet noted that Hamas uses its internal security apparatus to maintain its grip on the Strip, including by executing opponents and operating torture facilities to suppress protests against its rule.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz praised the security forces following Abu Nahal’s killing.

“We commend the IDF and the Israel Security Agency [Shin Bet] for implementing our government’s offensive policy,” they said in a joint statement on Tuesday. “No terrorist will escape the long arm of the State of Israel.”

The military has also reported a targeted operation to dismantle a Hamas tunnel west of the Yellow Line, which marks the boundary of IDF-controlled territory in Gaza. The IDF said the tunnel posed an “immediate and direct threat” to troops and that the operation followed Hamas violations of the ceasefire.