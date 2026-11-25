Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that Iran is developing chemical weapons and that Israel and the United States have known about Tehran’s efforts for some time, Israeli media reported.

“The State of Israel will not allow them to reach the capability,” Katz told reporters, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview last week that there were indications Iran was exploring chemical and biological weapons. He did not confirm a reported Iranian plot to target senior U.S. officials with a radioactive “dirty bomb” or chemical weapon.

Mossad Director Roman Gofman raised concerns about Iranian chemical weapons research and testing in talks with U.S. officials, Axios reported on Nov. 19. U.S. and Israeli officials cited by the outlet said Tehran had stepped up its chemical weapons work but was not currently capable of carrying out such attacks.