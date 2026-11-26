Kushner: Gaza’s path forward involves collecting weapons from Hamas
(Nov. 26, 2026 / JNS)
U.S. special envoy Jared Kushner on Wednesday said that regardless of who leads Israel’s next government, the path forward in Gaza involves disarming Hamas, collecting its weapons and closing its tunnels.
“There’s no other alternative,” Kushner said on the podcast “MD Meets,” adding that the goal is lasting peace in the Gaza Strip.
The Board of Peace’s @jaredkushner joined Mathias Döpfner on MD MEETS to discuss the path forward in Gaza, regardless of who leads Israel’s next government. The plan is clear: close the tunnels, collect the weapons, improve lives, and build lasting peace.— Board of Peace (@BoardOfPeace) November 26, 2026
“There’s no other… pic.twitter.com/LFGhHxUuJ3