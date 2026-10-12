MDA: Some 10 wounded in Galilee Panhandle explosion

Some 10 people were wounded in an explosion near Kibbutz Neot Mordechai in the Galilee Panhandle on Monday afternoon, according to medical officials.

The Magen David Adom emergency response group said it was treating about 10 casualties with “varying degrees of injury.”

Channel 12 News reported that the wounded were part of a group of schoolchildren hiking in the area.

The Israel Police said officers, including bomb disposal experts, were heading to the site and working to identify the source of the blast. Initial suspicions indicated it was caused by unexploded ordnance, the force said.

Israeli Air Force helicopters were en route, the Israel Defense Forces said, adding that soldiers had also been dispatched to assist.

“The circumstances of the incident are under review,” the military said.

Israel’s Education Ministry said it was assisting pupils and staff affected by the incident. “This is an extremely difficult incident, and our thoughts are with the wounded and their families,” the ministry said in a Hebrew-language post on X.

It urged the public not to spread unverified information while details were still emerging.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was updated on the “severe incident in the north,” his office said.

He spoke with his military secretary, Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kisch and Magen David Adom Director General Eli Bin, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The prime minister asked to ensure that the injured are being evacuated as quickly as possible to hospitals and is continuing to hold ongoing assessments,” the statement said.