More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

MDA: Some 10 wounded in Galilee Panhandle explosion

The wounded were part of a group of schoolchildren hiking in the area, ‘Channel 12 News’ reported.

JNS Staff
Israeli security forces and first responders at the site of a blast in the Galilee Panhandle, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
Israeli security personnel and first responders at the site of a blast in the Galilee Panhandle, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
(Oct. 12, 2026 / JNS)

Some 10 people were wounded in an explosion near Kibbutz Neot Mordechai in the Galilee Panhandle on Monday afternoon, according to medical officials.

The Magen David Adom emergency response group said it was treating about 10 casualties with “varying degrees of injury.”

Channel 12 News reported that the wounded were part of a group of schoolchildren hiking in the area.

The Israel Police said officers, including bomb disposal experts, were heading to the site and working to identify the source of the blast. Initial suspicions indicated it was caused by unexploded ordnance, the force said.

Israeli Air Force helicopters were en route, the Israel Defense Forces said, adding that soldiers had also been dispatched to assist.

“The circumstances of the incident are under review,” the military said.

Israel’s Education Ministry said it was assisting pupils and staff affected by the incident. “This is an extremely difficult incident, and our thoughts are with the wounded and their families,” the ministry said in a Hebrew-language post on X.

It urged the public not to spread unverified information while details were still emerging.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was updated on the “severe incident in the north,” his office said.

He spoke with his military secretary, Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kisch and Magen David Adom Director General Eli Bin, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The prime minister asked to ensure that the injured are being evacuated as quickly as possible to hospitals and is continuing to hold ongoing assessments,” the statement said.

Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Team OneFamily runners participate in the Chicago Marathon in Chicago, Oct. 11, 2026. Credit: Meir Pavlovski.
Israel News
Bereaved Israelis run Chicago Marathon in memory of loved ones
The delegation included a father whose son served as an emissary in the city before he was killed fighting terrorists in Gaza.
October 12, 2026 08:00 AM
JNS Staff
Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya delivers a speech during Friday prayers in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, June 12, 2015. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Israel News
Al-Hayya’s ‘turn will also come,’ Katz warns Hamas terror chief
The Israeli defense minister’s comment came two days after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reportedly met with Khalil al-Hayya and other Hamas terrorists in Ankara.
October 12, 2026 02:59 AM
JNS Staff
Yair Golan
Israel News
Golan: Eliminating Khamenei in Iran war ‘was a mistake’
The Democrats Party chairman said that more extreme factions are now ruling over the Islamic Republic.
Oct. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Mark Carney
World News
Canada’s recognition of Palestinian state under fire after PA delays election
Sanctioning Israel while absolving the Palestinians of any accountability is “dangerous,” a Canadian Jewish organization warned.
Oct. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
08:59
Israel demands Dutch city let Hapoel Beersheva fans attend Europa League match
08:53
Netanyahu’s office says PM updated on ‘severe incident’ in the north
08:46
Education Ministry aiding pupils, staff after northern border blast
08:44
IDF dispatches helicopters, troops after Galilee explosion
08:43
Paris urges Abbas to reverse Palestinian election postponement
08:31
IDF troops find M16 rifle hidden behind washing machine in Samaria
08:24
MDA: Some 10 wounded in Galilee Panhandle explosion
08:23
‘Dangerous territory': Herzog slams Europe, where Jewish life is contracting in fear
08:15
Israel Police: Several hurt in blast in northern Israel
08:07
Samaria: Two Palestinians arrested for attacking Jewish shepherd, 15
08:03
EU establishes new security mission to support Lebanese forces
07:45
IDF launches planned military exercise in the Western Galilee
07:22
Geert Wilders: ‘Jew haters rule’ the Netherlands
07:02
Israel, Albania sign expanded economic cooperation agreement
06:41
Bereaved Israelis run Chicago Marathon in memory of loved ones
06:22
Israeli cybersecurity startups raise nearly half of global funding in third quarter
06:01
Herzog: I’ll do ‘everything’ to prevent repeat elections
05:41
Hamas praises decision to award Pillay Nobel Peace Prize
05:22
Regavim urges Netanyahu to close French consulate in Jerusalem
05:02
US urges ‘extreme caution’ at Saudi airports following attacks
04:44
Israel: Abbas still ruling PA two decades into 4-year term
04:22
Iranian security official: US response to proposed deal ‘inadequate’
04:01
Yesha Council chief warns Supreme Court ruling could lead to another Oct. 7
03:39
Leiter praises Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders over Iron Dome interceptor production
03:22
Netanyahu demands criminal probe of soldiers in ‘NAZA’ film
03:12
IDF fires interceptor at suspicious target over Lebanon’s south
03:01
IDF: Hamas continues to operate within Gaza hospital
02:42
Waltz: Trump will end Iran’s nuclear weapons pursuit
02:19
IDF slays Hamas terror commander who led Oct. 7 Kissufim raid
02:01
Herzog wishes Pope Leo speedy recovery ahead of lung surgery
01:38
Netanyahu condemns deadly Houthi attack on Saudi airport
01:19
IDF fires interceptor at suspicious aerial target in Lebanon
00:07
Israeli embassy booklet challenging ‘genocide’ claim translated into Italian
14:09
2,000-year-old Hasmonean aqueduct section uncovered in Jerusalem
13:08
Belgian king reaffirms commitment to Jewish safety in meeting with Israeli envoy
12:07
US antisemitism envoy honors Israeli hero of flydubai hijacking attempt
11:06
Israeli envoy: PA election delay shows Canada’s recognition ‘was in vain’
10:05
Israeli judoka Raz Hershko wins bronze at world tournament
09:14
IDF, Shin Bet strike five Hamas terrorist sites across Gaza in 24 hours
08:59
Co-pilot terrorist on flydubai flight plotted to crash plane into Ben-Gurion Airport
08:49
Digging tools found in central Israel cave; IDF rules out tunnel
08:49
Arab Joint List offers support for government replacing Netanyahu
08:40
Israel opens first national defense pavilion at Morocco airshow
08:31
Mock bombs with Palestinian flags found in Binyamin region
08:21
Boy George to play two Tel Aviv shows after penning pro-Israel anthem
08:15
Katz vows to eliminate Hamas leader al-Hayya
08:03
Border Police arrest two Palestinians over stone-throwing attack that wounded officer
07:44
Samaria: Police probe report of sheep poisoned near al-Mughayyir
07:22
Israel denies German journalist work visa over push for sanctions
06:52
Netanyahu slams Nobel committee over Pillay award
More Updates
JNS TV
Israeli Air Force jets strike Houthi military targets in Yemen, about 2,200 kilometers (1,350 miles) from Israel, during an operation that used more than 65 precision munitions guided by military intelligence, Sept. 25, 2025. Source: @IAFsite/X.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Trump weighs new Iran strikes as Houthis escalate attacks on Saudi Arabia
October 12, 2026 07:35 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Robert Cherry. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
False assumptions about the 1948 war
Robert Cherry
Joseph Milstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Selma Blair’s punishment by silence
Joseph Milstein