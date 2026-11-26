Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted on Wednesday to the recommendation of judges in his corruption trial that some of the charges against him be dropped, saying that he is extending a hand “on this very day” in reconciliation.

“I said 10 years ago: there will be nothing, because there was nothing. But it took 10 years for this truth to be revealed for all to see,” said Netanyahu in a televised address from the Knesset.

He called to end the trial, effective immediately, adding that personal boycotts against him must cease. He further lamented the years of “inflated articles, false leaks, tendentious testimonies. I wanted to say ‘every evening,’ but it isn’t every evening. It’s morning, noon, evening and night.”

The premier described the prolonged trial as “terrible suffering for me, for my wife, for my sons—of absurd investigations, of character assassination, of severe incitement that wounds the soul. Who will give us back these years?”

He ended his statement by calling for unity, saying that the “immense and immediate” dangers Israel is facing require coming together.