Yasser Arafat remains an iconic figure for Palestinians. On Nov. 11, 2026—the 22nd anniversary of his death—the Palestinian Authority marked his “martyrdom” with numerous events, with events in all P.A. schools.

The international community often focuses on Arafat as the Palestinian leader who signed the 1993 Oslo Accords with Israel, earning the Nobel Peace Prize. Yet Arafat led the PLO/Fatah terror organizations for decades and also planned and orchestrated the five-year PA terror campaign—the Second Intifada (2000–2005)—in which over 1,100 Israelis were murdered in suicide bombings and other terror attacks.

Which Arafat does the P.A. commemorate today, the “peace seeker” or the architect of terror? And what message are P.A. schools teaching?

The P.A. and its education system ignore Arafat the “peace-seeker” and the Oslo Accords entirely. Instead, they actively glorify Arafat’s legacy of violent “sacrifice,” teaching a new generation of schoolchildren to embrace “martyrdom” and march to Jerusalem “as millions of Martyrs.”

Photos shared by numerous P.A. schools and the P.A. Ministry of Education confirm that the ideal of martyrdom—framed as fulfilling Arafat’s “will"—is being actively taught to young boys and girls alike, as is the slogan “Millions of Martyrs are marching to Jerusalem":

Posted text: “On the 22nd anniversary of the martyrdom of the leader and symbol Yasser Arafat, the meanings of loyalty and belonging are renewed from the heart of our schools. ...”

Text on girl’s sign: “They want me dead, and I say Martyr, Martyr, Martyr.” [P.A. Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Facebook page, Nov. 11, 2026]

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Posted text: “On the 22nd anniversary of the martyrdom of the leader and symbol Yasser Arafat, the Qabatiya Education Directorate highlighted the path of the founding and renewing leader and reiterated through its schools the values of loyalty, belonging and adherence to the national identity. ...” [Directorate of Education—Qabatiya, Facebook page, Nov. 11, 2026]

Left sign: “Nov. 11, 2004. The body is gone, but the spirit remains, standing tall.” Right sign: “Millions of Martyrs are marching to Jerusalem.” [Directorate of Education—Qabatiya, Facebook page, Nov. 11, 2026]

Left sign: “Yasser Arafat, we will not forget you.” Right sign: “We will continue to be loyal to the blood of the Martyrs.” [Directorate of Education—Qabatiya, Facebook page, Nov. 11, 2026]

Text on girl’s sign: “Millions of Martyrs are marching to Jerusalem.” [Directorate of Education—Qabatiya, Facebook page, Nov. 11, 2026]

Posted text: “This is how our students commemorated the anniversary of the martyrdom of Commander Symbol Yasser Arafat—Abu Ammar.” [Directorate of Education—Jenin, Facebook page, Nov. 11, 2026]

Text on left sign on wall: “Millions of Martyrs are marching to Jerusalem.” Text on right sign on wall: “They want me prisoner, dead, or expelled, and I say: Martyr, Martyr, Martyr.” [Fatah Movement—Nablus Region, Facebook page, Nov. 12, 2026]

Posted text: “Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. The schools of South Nablus marked the 22nd anniversary of the death of the Martyr leader and symbol Yasser Arafat “Abu Ammar” and emphasized their commitment to his national legacy and the path of his struggle. ...” [Directorate of Education and Teaching—South Nablus, Facebook page, Nov. 11, 2026]

Text on boy’s sign: “They want me dead, prisoner, or expelled, and I say to them: Martyr, Martyr, Martyr.” [Directorate of Education—South Nablus, Facebook page, Nov. 11, 2026]

Posted text: “The first collection of photos from the anniversary events of the Martyrdom of President Yasser Arafat “Abu Ammar” in the directorate’s schools.”

Text on boy’s sign: “They want me dead, prisoner, or expelled, but I say: Martyr, Martyr, Martyr. Nov. 11, an unforgettable memory.” Directorate of Education—Qalqilya, Facebook page, Nov. 11, 2026]

These repeating messages were not coincidental but part of the P.A.'s strategy to educate for martyrdom for kids. At an event in Nablus, a Fatah secretary stressed that the P.A. specifically teaches this part of Arafat’s “will” to children:

Fatah Secretary in Nablus Muhammad Hamdan: “We still keep in our memory the will of the Martyr Yasser Arafat and the will of our Martyrs. Therefore, we will not deviate from the path until we fulfill the dream of Martyr Arafat and the dreams of the Martyrs of the Palestinian people and the heroes of the Palestinian people in the prisons [i.e., terrorists] of the occupation [i.e., Israel]. ... One of the slogans carried by the late Martyr is that we are marching to Jerusalem as Martyrs in millions. We tell him that the children born after your Martyrdom death keep in their memory all the clauses of your will.”

File video of Yasser Arafat: “We are preparing ourselves for a long campaign and we are ready to make sacrifices. Whoever wants to receive his homeland must sacrifice. The land will return only through sacrifices, only through blood. We are ready to make sacrifices and pay the price.” [Official P.A. TV, “Palestine This Morning,” Nov. 11, 2026]

Another Fatah official took pride in the fact that all Palestinian children know Arafat’s motto: “Millions of Martyrs are marching to Jerusalem,” stressing that commemoration events would be held everywhere, also in universities and schools:

Fatah spokesman Dr. Maher Namoura: “Mountain, the wind cannot shake you” and “Millions of Martyrs are marching to Jerusalem” are expressions that today the children repeat and say. ... They will remain engraved in the hearts of all our Palestinian people, our Arab and Islamic nation, and liberation movements in the world. ... Events [commemorating Arafat] will be held in towns, villages, cities and [Fatah] branches, according to the plans prepared whether in universities, institutes, schools or organizational branches.” [Fatah Spokesman Dr. Maher Namoura‎, Facebook page, Nov. 11, 2026]

Palestinian Media Watch has documented that the P.A. actively keeps alive and promotes Arafat’s message of sacrificing oneself as a Martyr for “Palestine” as was done here in a P.A. TV broadcast of segments of Arafat’s speeches on the anniversary of his death in 2020:

Arafat: “You think that the blood of Abu Jihad and Abu Jihad’s murder can stop the revolution? Or that the murder of Yasser Arafat can stop the revolution? No! You are deluding yourselves, and this blood will spread on the land as it has spread on the Palestinian land—with burning and with fire. ... Millions of Martyrs are marching to Jerusalem, millions of Martyrs are marching to Jerusalem.” [Official P.A. TV, Nov. 10 (twice), 11 (twice), 2020]

In 2003, PMW exposed Arafat’s use of a 14-year-old “Martyr” for role modeling to young children:

Schoolchildren shout: “With spirit, with blood, we will redeem you, Palestine! Millions of Martyrs are marching to Jerusalem!”

Arafat: “We are proud of you. We are proud of this growing generation that represents ... the resolve and the sacrifice, and the self-sacrifice that was exemplified by your comrade, the hero Martyr, Faris Ouda!” [Official PA TV, July 22, 2003]

Originally published by Palestinian Media Watch.