European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Wednesday night that lawmakers and guests had gathered in Strasbourg, France, ahead of Chanukah “to celebrate the enduring power of light.”

In a post on X, Metsola described the holiday as one that holds “darkness and light,” hardship and hope, and remembrance and celebration.

Chanukah begins at sundown on Friday, Dec. 4, and ends at nightfall on Saturday, Dec. 12. The eight-day Festival of Lights commemorates the Maccabees’ rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem after recapturing it from the Seleucids.