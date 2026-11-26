European Parliament president marks Chanukah with Strasbourg gathering
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Wednesday night that lawmakers and guests had gathered in Strasbourg, France, ahead of Chanukah “to celebrate the enduring power of light.”
In a post on X, Metsola described the holiday as one that holds “darkness and light,” hardship and hope, and remembrance and celebration.
Chanukah begins at sundown on Friday, Dec. 4, and ends at nightfall on Saturday, Dec. 12. The eight-day Festival of Lights commemorates the Maccabees’ rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem after recapturing it from the Seleucids.
Hanukkah has a way of holding everything at once. Darkness and light. Hardship and hope. Remembrance and celebration.— Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) November 25, 2026
Tonight, at @Europarl_EN in Strasbourg, we came together ahead of Hanukkah to celebrate the enduring power of light. pic.twitter.com/T0HdM892dS