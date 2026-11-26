Herzog wishes Trump, US leaders a happy Thanksgiving
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday wished U.S. President Donald Trump a happy Thanksgiving. In a post on X, he called Trump “my friend” and also extended greetings to “American leadership on both sides of the aisle, and to the great American people.”
“The people of Israel will always be deeply grateful for the leadership and friendship of the United States of America,” Herzog wrote, adding, “May the bond between our peoples endure and flourish for generations to come.”
Happy Thanksgiving to my friend President @realDonaldTrump, to the American leadership on both sides of the aisle, and to the great American people.— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) November 26, 2026
The people of Israel will always be deeply grateful for the leadership and friendship of the United States of America.
May the… pic.twitter.com/PEzeEw7CTT