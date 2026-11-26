Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday wished U.S. President Donald Trump a happy Thanksgiving. In a post on X, he called Trump “my friend” and also extended greetings to “American leadership on both sides of the aisle, and to the great American people.”

“The people of Israel will always be deeply grateful for the leadership and friendship of the United States of America,” Herzog wrote, adding, “May the bond between our peoples endure and flourish for generations to come.”