More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Israeli, Lebanese leaders keep asking about Michigan Senate race, US senator says

“Both sides were talking about the Michigan Senate race, the Shia leadership of Lebanon and the Jewish leadership of Israel,” Sen. James Lankford said.

Andrew Bernard
U.S. Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, D.C. on July 15, 2026. Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, D.C. on July 15, 2026. Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images.
(Oct. 12, 2026 / JNS)

Israel is two weeks away from an election and Lebanon is amid complicated negotiations to disarm Hezbollah and secure an Israeli withdrawal.

But leaders from both countries are focused on the Senate race unfolding thousands of miles away in Michigan, Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) told reporters on Monday.

That question was a surprising focus of meetings in both countries during Lankford’s trip to the Middle East last week, he said.

“I had several meetings with Israeli leaders, and I’ll go ahead and leave names out, but at the end of the meeting, they would quietly say to me, ‘Tell me what’s going to happen in the Michigan Senate race,’” Lankford said.

Lankford did not specify which Israelis brought up the U.S. midterms, but he said his visit included meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

“Several Israeli leaders were attentively watching that particular Senate race,” he told reporters.

Nabih Berri, speaker of Lebanon’s Parliament and leader of Shiite Amal Movement, asked about the same race, the Oklahoma Republican said.

“Both sides were talking about the Michigan Senate race, the Shia leadership of Lebanon and the Jewish leadership of Israel,” he told reporters.

The Michigan Senate race pits Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee and former Detroit health director, against former Republican congressman Mike Rogers.

El-Sayed, who is Muslim and whose parents emigrated from Egypt, has made his opposition to Israel a focal point of his campaign and was accused by Rogers in their recent debate of having ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, a charge that El-Sayed denies.

The Republican Jewish Coalition has called El-Sayed “the most antisemitic U.S. Senate candidate in America.”

Polls suggest that the Michigan race is close, and the state’s substantial Muslim and Arab populations could tip the balance in the election. Berri told Lankford that the Amal Movement recently founded an affiliate group in Michigan, where the Lebanese leader lived briefly and where some of his children were raised.

“He was very clear with me to say that, ‘Hey, we have an extension of our party in Michigan,’” Lankford said. “He just initiated that.”

“I didn’t press it any farther from there, but quite frankly, myself and my team, when we walked out, we all looked at each other and said, ‘Did I hear that correctly, that he had just said that he had an extension of his party that was also in Michigan?’” the senator told reporters.

The Amal Movement, which is partnered with Hezbollah in Lebanon’s governing coalition, has a Dearborn-based foundation, though it’s unclear whether that’s the entity to which Berri was referring. JNS sought comment from the Amal Movement in Lebanon.

Lankford said that he believes that there is progress in achieving the disarmament of Hezbollah, a U.S.-designated terror organization since 1997, despite the apparent lack of movement on the ground.

“It is a very real challenge, because Hezbollah is an extremely well-armed militia, and the people of Lebanon have gone through a very bloody, difficult civil war in the past, and no one wants to see that,” Lankford told reporters.

“There’s a fine line they’re walking between moving towards disarmament and not moving towards civil war at the same time,” he said.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the Lebanese Armed Forces have, in fact, taken steps to disarm the terrorist group.

“He was very particular on walking through, ‘Here’s a location and a particular house that we found where we removed weapons caches. Here’s a bunker that we found that we actually cleared,’” Lankford said.

According to the senator, the fact that Israel and Lebanon are communicating at all is a measure of improvement.

“At this point in time, there’s a lot of finger pointing, but at least they’re talking to each other while they’re finger pointing,” he told reporters. One open question in Lebanon is what should be done about the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, or UNIFIL, a peacekeeping force that Israel has long accused of failing to uphold its mandate. That mandate expires at the end of the year.

UNIFIL has arguably been rendered moot by both the Israeli military presence in South Lebanon and the trilateral agreement that Israel, Lebanon and the United States signed in June.

Lankford said UNIFIL equipment and bases should be transferred to the Lebanese Armed Forces.

“I would be one of many that would say it is time for the UNIFIL mission to end,” the senator said. “UNIFIL has about 50 different bases of operation. Most of them are very, very small. Some of them are very large, like the one in the far southwest of Lebanon.”

“There’s no reason the Lebanese armed forces shouldn’t take those on,” he said.

“Third-party verification is the challenge, because that’s a country stepping in, saying they want to be able to come through and be able to manage inspecting all of these pilot zones,” he told reporters. “That’s a much tougher task, but that’s not long-term.”

“That’s a short-term third-party verification, but both countries have got to agree on that, and both countries are actively working on identifying some country that is willing to be able to step in and do that,” he said.

U.S. Foreign Policy
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
EXPLORE JNS
Andrea Martin meets with Pennsylvania state senator Jay Costa, who supported her nomination to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, about the position. Credit: Courtesy.
U.S. News
‘I never knew America would turn on Jews this way,’ says Jewish law prof appointed to Pennsylvania human rights panel
“I used to worry because they were black Jews, and I was more concerned that they were black,” Andrea Martin told JNS of her sons. “I never thought when I sent my kids away to college that Max would have to worry about hot coffee being poured on him in a library.”
October 12, 2026 11:42 AM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli security forces and first responders at the site of a blast in the Galilee Panhandle, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
Israel News
One killed, several wounded in Galilee Panhandle explosion
An initial review suggested that the explosion was “likely caused by an unexploded cluster munition belonging to Hezbollah that had remained in the area,” per the Israel Defense Forces.
October 12, 2026 09:05 AM
JNS Staff
Yair Golan
Israel News
Golan: Eliminating Khamenei in Iran war ‘was a mistake’
The Democrats Party chairman said that more extreme factions are now ruling over the Islamic Republic.
Oct. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Mark Carney
World News
Canada’s recognition of Palestinian state under fire after PA delays election
Sanctioning Israel while absolving the Palestinians of any accountability is “dangerous,” a Canadian Jewish organization warned.
Oct. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
16:48
Harvard fired Jewish staffer for taking off on Rosh Hashanah, lawsuit alleges
16:47
Bay Area district discriminated against Jewish, Israeli students, California probe finds
12:59
US, 28 other countries decry Iranian regime threats
12:48
Southern Pennsylvania Hillel gets almost $2 million endowment donation
11:21
Obama endorses El-Sayed for Senate in Michigan
11:11
Galilee explosion likely from Hezbollah cluster munition that hadn’t previously detonated, Israel says
10:31
In departure from norm, Israel letting soldiers deployed out of the country vote in ‘challenging’ environments
10:20
Katz confirms death of boy in Galilee Panhandle blast
10:05
IDF destroys terrorist tunnel network in Southern Lebanon
08:59
Israel demands Dutch city let Hapoel Beersheva fans attend Europa League match
08:53
Netanyahu’s office says PM updated on ‘severe incident’ in the north
08:46
Education Ministry aiding pupils, staff after northern border blast
08:44
IDF dispatches helicopters, troops after Galilee explosion
08:43
Paris urges Abbas to reverse Palestinian election postponement
08:31
IDF troops find M16 rifle hidden behind washing machine in Samaria
08:24
MDA: Some 10 wounded in Galilee Panhandle explosion
08:23
‘Dangerous territory': Herzog slams Europe, where Jewish life is contracting in fear
08:15
Israel Police: Several hurt in blast in northern Israel
08:07
Samaria: Two Palestinians arrested for attacking Jewish shepherd, 15
08:03
EU establishes new security mission to support Lebanese forces
07:45
IDF launches planned military exercise in the Western Galilee
07:22
Geert Wilders: ‘Jew haters rule’ the Netherlands
07:02
Israel, Albania sign expanded economic cooperation agreement
06:41
Bereaved Israelis run Chicago Marathon in memory of loved ones
06:22
Israeli cybersecurity startups raise nearly half of global funding in third quarter
06:01
Herzog: I’ll do ‘everything’ to prevent repeat elections
05:41
Hamas praises decision to award Pillay Nobel Peace Prize
05:22
Regavim urges Netanyahu to close French consulate in Jerusalem
05:02
US urges ‘extreme caution’ at Saudi airports following attacks
04:44
Israel: Abbas still ruling PA two decades into 4-year term
04:22
Iranian security official: US response to proposed deal ‘inadequate’
04:01
Yesha Council chief warns Supreme Court ruling could lead to another Oct. 7
03:39
Leiter praises Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders over Iron Dome interceptor production
03:22
Netanyahu demands criminal probe of soldiers in ‘NAZA’ film
03:12
IDF fires interceptor at suspicious target over Lebanon’s south
03:01
IDF: Hamas continues to operate within Gaza hospital
02:42
Waltz: Trump will end Iran’s nuclear weapons pursuit
02:19
IDF slays Hamas terror commander who led Oct. 7 Kissufim raid
02:01
Herzog wishes Pope Leo speedy recovery ahead of lung surgery
01:38
Netanyahu condemns deadly Houthi attack on Saudi airport
01:19
IDF fires interceptor at suspicious aerial target in Lebanon
00:07
Israeli embassy booklet challenging ‘genocide’ claim translated into Italian
14:09
2,000-year-old Hasmonean aqueduct section uncovered in Jerusalem
13:08
Belgian king reaffirms commitment to Jewish safety in meeting with Israeli envoy
12:07
US antisemitism envoy honors Israeli hero of flydubai hijacking attempt
11:06
Israeli envoy: PA election delay shows Canada’s recognition ‘was in vain’
10:05
Israeli judoka Raz Hershko wins bronze at world tournament
09:14
IDF, Shin Bet strike five Hamas terrorist sites across Gaza in 24 hours
08:59
Co-pilot terrorist on flydubai flight plotted to crash plane into Ben-Gurion Airport
08:49
Digging tools found in central Israel cave; IDF rules out tunnel
More Updates
JNS TV
Israeli Air Force jets strike Houthi military targets in Yemen, about 2,200 kilometers (1,350 miles) from Israel, during an operation that used more than 65 precision munitions guided by military intelligence, Sept. 25, 2025. Source: @IAFsite/X.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Trump weighs new Iran strikes as Houthis escalate attacks on Saudi Arabia
October 12, 2026 07:35 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Robert Cherry. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
False assumptions about the 1948 war
Robert Cherry
Daniel S. Mariaschin. Credit: B’nai B’rith International.
Opinion
A book on anti-Zionism for anti-Zionists
Daniel S. Mariaschin