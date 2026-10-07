Texas governor orders flags lowered to half-staff on third anniversary of Oct. 7

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, ordered the U.S. and Texas flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday in honor of those killed “during the heinous acts of war carried out against Israel and its people” on Oct. 7, 2023.

“Three years ago, Hamas carried out a brutal terrorist attack on the State of Israel and murdered more than 1,200 men, women and children,” Abbott wrote . “Texas stands with Israel and with the Jewish community. We will always honor the lives lost that day.”

Wednesday marks the third anniversary of the attack, in which Hamas-led terrorists killed some 1,200 people and took 251 others hostage. Forty-four Americans were among those killed, according to the U.S. State Department.

The governor also encouraged individuals, businesses, municipalities and other political subdivisions to lower their flags. The flags at state buildings are to return to full staff at sunset Wednesday.

Abbott has marked the anniversary in previous years with similar measures. In 2024, he ordered flags lowered to half-staff and called for a statewide moment of silence. He did so again in 2025, when he proclaimed a statewide day of observance.

In the days following the Oct. 7 attacks, Abbott expedited more than $4 million in state public safety funds to 31 Jewish organizations in support of security enhancements. He also directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to coordinate with local and federal partners on heightened public safety measures and encouraged schools to use additional educational resources for students related to the Israel-Hamas war.