Two teens arrested for Jew-hatred vandalism in Hartford area

Two teenagers voluntarily surrendered to authorities in Wethersfield, Conn., in the Hartford area, after warrants were issued for their arrest in connection with multiple incidents of antisemitic and biased vandalism, the Wethersfield Police Department said on Thursday.

The vandalism occurred overnight between Sept. 19 and 20. Police officers found a vehicle defaced with a Nazi swastika and antisemitic writing, Lt. Joseph Baich of the police department told JNS.

The department named Dante Roma, 18, as one of the suspects. The other, aged 17, wasn’t named per state law about juveniles.

Each faces seven counts of third-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias, seven counts of second-degree criminal mischief, three counts of desecration of property and a count of first-degree criminal mischief, the department said.

Investigators identified eight vandalized sites in the town and four similar incidents in nearby Rocky Hill during the same overnight period. Surveillance footage from a vandalized skate park helped investigators identify the suspects, the department said.

“Antisemitic symbols, racial slurs and discriminatory language do more than damage property. They create fear, undermine our residents’ sense of security and stand in direct opposition to the values of respect and inclusion that define Wethersfield,” stated Rafael Medina, Wethersfield chief of police.

“These arrests demonstrate our commitment to holding individuals accountable for criminal conduct, regardless of age,” he said.