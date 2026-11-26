U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Adm. Brad Cooper on Wednesday praised Syrian authorities for confiscating weapons smuggled from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and destined for Lebanon.

Cooper also commended Syrian authorities for seizing large quantities of Captagon pills and other illegal substances at Syria’s border with Lebanon earlier this month.

“These efforts support a stable, unified, and peaceful Syria and reinforce regional security and stability,” said Cooper.