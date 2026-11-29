The governor-general of Australia on Saturday honored four “remarkable individuals” who displayed acts of bravery during the Bondi Beach massacre in December 2025, as the country approaches the first anniversary of the attack.

Governor-General Sam Mostyn is the federal representative of the monarch of Australia, King Charles III.

Her office said in a statement that the Australian Bravery Decorations recognize acts of bravery where people act selflessly and put themselves in jeopardy to protect others.

It added that authorities “continue to care for Jewish people and their communities and those peacefully celebrating Chanukah, the Bondi community and all those around the country who felt the impact of this antisemitic attack.”

Three of those who were named on the special Australian Bravery Decorations Honours List received posthumous awards. Boris Gurman, Sofia Gurman and Ruvien Morrison were murdered during the attack by the Islamic State-inspired father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram, respectively.

The married couple received the Star of Courage award “for their acts of conspicuous courage in circumstances of great peril,” according to Mostyn. Morrison received the Bravery Medal award “for his acts of bravery in hazardous circumstances.”

Mostyn stated that they “all died in the course of their brave actions to protect others” and extended her “heartfelt condolences” to their families on behalf of Australians.

Ahmed al-Ahmed, the fourth individual on the list and survivor of the attack, received the Cross of Valour award “for his most conspicuous courage in circumstances of extreme peril.”

He is only the sixth Australian to receive the highest civilian award for bravery, the governor-general said.

When the attack began, he hid behind parked cars and then charged at one of the gunmen from behind, seized his weapon, and sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the process, according to Reuters. Mostyn said that his actions saved several lives, expressing her “sincere gratitude to him.”

More individuals are expected to be recognized by the Australian Bravery awards and the Australian Honours system more broadly.

The Australian Government acknowledges that this is not a complete list, with more individuals yet to be recognised for their courageous efforts. #ItsAnHonour — Australian Government (@ausgov) November 28, 2026

Australian lawmakers honor victims in candle lighting event

On Tuesday, Australian parliamentarians and Jewish community members gathered at Parliament House in Canberra to celebrate Chanukah and mark the approaching first anniversary of the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach, the Israeli embassy said.

Participants lit 16 candles, one in memory of each person who died as a result of the 2025 attack. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Angus Taylor were among those in attendance.

“May its light bring hope, unity and strength,” the embassy said.