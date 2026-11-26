Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar and the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday commemorated the 166 victims of the Nov. 26, 2008, Mumbai terrorist attacks.

Among those murdered at the city’s Chabad center were Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg, Rabbi Leibish Teitelbaum, Bentzion Chroman and Yocheved Orpaz, the embassy noted.

“Israel and India remain united in their commitment to stand against terrorism and remember all those whose lives were taken,” the embassy said.

Remembering the innocent lives lost in the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks#MumbaiAttacks pic.twitter.com/QwCT9HXd3t — 🇮🇱 Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) November 26, 2026