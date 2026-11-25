Anti-Israel protesters in Belgium briefly disrupted a concert featuring Israeli conductor Lahav Shani on Tuesday, about a month after he publicly said he had “serious ethical questions” about Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Activists shouted and threw leaflets from a balcony as the music began at Brussels’ Bozar venue, which had resisted calls to cancel the event, De Standaard reported. Shani and his Munich Philharmonic nonetheless received applause and a standing ovation at the end of the concert.

Approximately 65 protesters gathered outside the venue, accusing Shani of helping Israel whitewash what they described as genocide in Gaza, the paper also reported.

Shani, who had faced earlier boycotts in Belgium, wrote an op-ed in the left-wing Haaretz daily last month in which he urged “compassion” with Gazans, lambasted Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and wrote that “turning a blind eye to settler violence, or even encouraging it, is a grave moral failure that endangers Israel’s future as a legitimate democracy.”

In September 2025, Belgium’s Ghent Festival of Flanders canceled a performance by Shani and the Munich Philharmonic, citing “insufficient clarity” about his position toward Israel’s government. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever subsequently traveled to Essen, Germany, to attend a performance by Shani in a public gesture of support.

David Saranga, Israel’s ambassador to Belgium, focused on the applause in an X post and called the event a moment of “Israeli pride.”