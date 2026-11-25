U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday condemned Iranian-backed Houthi attacks on Saudi civilian and energy infrastructure, according to the U.S. State Department.

Rubio made the remarks during a call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the State Department said. Both officials stressed the need for freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The two also discussed the importance of Hezbollah’s disarmament under the June agreement between the United States, Israel and Lebanon, as well as efforts to end the war in Sudan. Rubio emphasized the need for a humanitarian truce, lasting peace and a transition to civilian government in Sudan.