The United Arab Emirates participated for the first time in a meeting of the Israeli-led Task Force to Combat Antisemitism at the United Nations on Tuesday.

The task force’s second meeting included representatives from the United States, Russia, Britain, France, Canada, Japan and India, among others.

Participants discussed how to combat Jew-hatred within the United Nations, including addressing antisemitic resolutions and reports issued by the global body and requiring all U.N. personnel to undergo mandatory antisemitism prevention training.

Since 2021, only 193 of nearly 42,000 U.N. employees have completed such training, according to the Israeli mission to the global body.

The task force plans to compile its recommendations into an action roadmap to present to the incoming U.N. secretary-general.

Speaking at the meeting, Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, reflected on his recent trip to Poland and Israel, including a visit to Auschwitz.

“Antisemitism does not begin with gas chambers,” Danon told participants. “It begins with words, with prejudice, with the normalization of hatred.”

“When that hatred is allowed to grow, and when institutions fail to confront it, it can lead to the most terrible places,” he said.

The Israeli envoy also criticized the absence of displays at U.N. headquarters commemorating the victims of the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

“I walked into this building today, and I don’t see placards memorializing 1,200 people killed on Oct. 7,” he said. “There’s no sign here, but there’s a sign about rubble, and there’s a sign accusing Israel of things.”

He was referring to a U.N.-funded exhibition titled “Don’t Look Away,” which opened at the global body’s headquarters in New York on Monday and features photographs of destruction in Gaza.

Danon told JNS on Tuesday that the exhibit presents a distorted account of the war.

“When you look at the exhibition, there is no reality, no mention of the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, no mention of the hostages and no mention of Hamas,” the envoy told JNS.

“I think it shows a moral disgrace of the U.N., of the secretary-general,” he said.

Danon called on task force members to develop a framework that is “effective, measurable and capable of making a real difference, both within the U.N. and around the world.”

“The time for statements is over,” he said. “It is time for accountability. It is time for action.”