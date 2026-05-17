Shabbat250Kit.com is a national initiative created to help Jewish families across America participate in the historic Shabbat 250 weekend through beautifully prepared Shabbat kits delivered nationwide. The project focuses on warmth, hospitality, tradition and meaningful family experiences, making Shabbat more accessible and welcoming for households of all backgrounds. Inspired by the spirit of American unity and Jewish heritage, Shabbat250Kit.com brings together food, ritual items and the atmosphere of a beautiful Friday night experience in one thoughtfully curated package. Website: https://Shabbat250Kit.com