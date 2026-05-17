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Shabbat250kit.com

Shabbat250kit.com

Shabbat250Kit.com is a national initiative created to help Jewish families across America participate in the historic Shabbat 250 weekend through beautifully prepared Shabbat kits delivered nationwide. The project focuses on warmth, hospitality, tradition and meaningful family experiences, making Shabbat more accessible and welcoming for households of all backgrounds. Inspired by the spirit of American unity and Jewish heritage, Shabbat250Kit.com brings together food, ritual items and the atmosphere of a beautiful Friday night experience in one thoughtfully curated package. Website: https://Shabbat250Kit.com
Shabbat250 image promoting a national Shabbat
The Wire
Shabbat250Kit launches national Shabbat campaign ahead of America’s 250th anniversary
As America approaches its 250th anniversary, a new initiative is encouraging Jewish families across the country to rediscover the traditions and atmosphere of Shabbat.
May 13, 2026
Shabbat250kit.com