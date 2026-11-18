Imagine being told you will never walk again, and then, through sheer resilience and world-class care, taking your very first steps. Imagine waiting for a lifesaving medical treatment that does not yet exist, only to benefit from a pioneering discovery that completely rewrites your future.

Every day at Hadassah hospitals in Jerusalem, these inspiring stories unfold. Behind every outcome is a dedicated team of physicians, researchers and innovators pushing the boundaries of medicine. From complex, groundbreaking surgeries to vital advances in treatments for diseases affecting people across the globe, the impact extends far beyond borders.

Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, powers the work of the hospitals through the collective strength of 300,000 members, Associates and supporters. It is a life-changing force for those who heal and for those who help make that healing possible.

An international impact driven by research and care

The scale of care delivered at Hadassah hospitals is immense. Each year, the organization serves more than 1 million patients, touching the lives of 1 in 10 Israelis. In 2025 alone, Hadassah hospitals welcomed 19,007 newborns into the world; performed 51,882 surgeries with precision care; launched nearly 2,000 clinical trials; and were awarded 25 new patents.

The cutting-edge care is transformational.

Take the story of Jonathan, a father of three who suffered severe, life-threatening trauma following a major highway accident. Transferred directly to the Level 1 trauma center at Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem, his survival depended on an intricate, multistage surgical intervention led by an interdisciplinary team. Today, he is back home with his family, which is a testament to the hospital’s world-renowned emergency response and medical ingenuity.

Whether pioneering research in cancer, ALS, Alzheimer’s disease or trauma medicine, Hadassah hospitals serve as a crucial bridge to peace, modeling a shared society through interfaith cooperation in daily clinical care and international medical collaboration. When terror, natural disasters or healthcare crises strike, Hadassah is on the frontlines.

In the United States, Hadassah does more than support the compassionate care and research at its hospitals; it unites generations of women and families in purpose. Through dedicated support for Youth Aliyah Villages, Hadassah provides shelter, education, counseling, compassion and essential life skills to vulnerable teens and pre-teens in Israel, helping over 300,000 graduates build bright futures since 1934.

At a time when the Jewish state and the global Jewish community face extraordinary challenges, Hadassah remains nonpartisan, advocating for women’s health equity; speaking out against hate and antisemitism; and championing a strong and secure Israel.

Driven by a movement of women changemakers, the organization gives individuals the tools to lead, connect and create impact. At Hadassah, we believe that each of us has the potential to make a difference.

How to get involved

Healing the world takes action. There are ways to make an enduring impact:

• Become a member: Join a national network of nearly 300,000 women and advocates standing together for Israel and women’s health.

• Support lifesaving research: Donate to fund pioneering medical research and state-of-the-art facilities and equipment at Hadassah hospitals.

• Advocate for change: Participate in national campaigns fighting antisemitism and anti-Zionism and advancing women’s health.

Learn how you can be part of this legacy of hope and healing by exploring Our Impact. Visit: Hadassah.org.