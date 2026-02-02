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Maryland man faces 20 years after admitting to trying to join ISIS, aiming to ‘gun down’ Zionists

“There is no margin for error when it comes to terrorism,” the U.S. Justice Department said.

JNS Staff
FBI Headquarters
The FBI seal on the FBI headquarters building in Washington, D.C., in 2020. Credit: FBI.
(Feb. 2, 2026 / JNS)

Michael Sam Teekaye Jr., of Hanover, Md., pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to trying to join the Islamic State, a U.S.-designated terror organization.

The 22-year-old admitted that he had “multiple” conversations with an undercover officer in March and April 2023 during which he said he wanted to go to Africa and become a mujahid, a “fighter,” for ISIS, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Teekaye told the officer that his “plan B” was to attack Jews and Israel supporters in the United States and “said that he researched buildings close to him that support Israel and thought about how to ‘gun down key members or anyone involved,’” the Justice Department said.

It added that Teekaye bought ammunition and time to shoot at a range in Severn, Md., and tried to buy a Kalashnikov K-9 9mm assault rifle in July 2024 but was unable to do so because he was on probation.

“Teekaye aspired to become an ISIS fighter to unleash attacks on the homeland. He took real-world steps to carry out a terrorist attack in Maryland, including attempting to purchase an assault rifle and researching locations where he could kill Jews and supporters of Israel,” stated Kelly Hayes, U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland.

“Thanks to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, we stopped Teekaye before he could harm anyone,” Hayes said. “There is no margin for error when it comes to terrorism.”

FBI agents arrested Teekaye at the airport in Baltimore on Oct. 14, 2024, as he sought to fly to Somalia.

After he was arrested, he told the officers, “unprovoked,” that “I’m just gonna get out in 20 years, and I’m just gonna do it here. OK? OK? It will never stop. Jihad will never stop,” the Justice Department said.

“You think 20 years is something? I’ll be like 40 when I get out, then I’ll just do it. I don’t care,” he told the agents, whom he kicked and spat upon.

Teekaye indeed faces up to 20 years in federal prison and lifetime supervised release. He is slated to be sentenced on July 8.

Terrorism
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