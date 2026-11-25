Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Angus Taylor stood together at Parliament House in Canberra to light the shamash, the “helper” candle used to kindle the other lights of the Chanukah menorah, in an expression of bipartisan solidarity with Australia’s Jewish community.

About 100 people, including more than 50 Members of Parliament from across the political divide, gathered for Chabad ACT’s annual Chanukah on the Hill. It was the first event held in Parliament House’s new library. Attendees included ministers; shadow ministers; MPs and senators; rabbis; survivors of the terrorist attack on Bondi Beach on Dec. 14, 2025; Israeli ambassador to Australia Hillel Newman; and Jewish community leaders and representatives.

Hosted by Chabad ACT in conjunction with Jewish parliamentarians Josh Burns, Julian Leeser, Mark Dreyfus and Dr. Mike Freelander, the gathering combined the joy of the approaching “Festival of Lights” with remembrance of the 16 lives lost in the Bondi Beach Chanukah terror attack in Sydney as its first anniversary approaches.

Chabad ACT chairman and the evening’s emcee, Rabbi Shmueli Feldman, described the joint lighting as a moment of national leadership with a message extending well beyond Parliament House.

“To see the prime minister and the leader of the opposition standing side by side, lighting the shamash together, sends a tremendous message of unity to the whole country,” he said.

“The shamash gives light to the other candles. That is what leadership is about: inspiring others and helping their light to shine. Tonight, our national leaders came together to do a mitzvah—an act of goodness—and showed how much we can achieve when we unite.”

Feldman said the gathering affirmed the right of Jewish Australians to live, worship and celebrate openly, safely and with dignity.

“Jewish Australians will continue to celebrate our faith proudly and contribute to the country we love. Seeing our national leaders join us in that celebration gives real expression to the unity we are seeking to build,” he said.

In his address, Albanese pointed to “people from right across the parliament who are here in such a bipartisan way, including the leader of the opposition,” adding: “This event underscores the truth that Parliament House belongs to all Australians.”

Reaffirming a commitment to the Jewish community, said: “We stand with you shoulder to shoulder across this parliament, and the representation here shows that that is the case.” Reflecting on the past year, Albanese added: “Last year, hatred tried to rob you of this moment just because you are Jewish. What we will never forget is how, in the cruelest darkness, Jewish Australians showed us all Australians what strength is, what it looks like, and you told us light will win.”

Taylor spoke of “the personal tragedy of what was a national tragedy at Bondi,” saying: “It is a festival of light, but of course this year, hanging over this celebration of light is great sadness” and described the occasion as one that “is about remembrance, it’s about responsibility, but it’s also about resolve.”

Taylor said: “For more than three years, our Jewish community has endured what no community should ever have to endure. Many continue to live in fear, and that’s absolutely unacceptable, and it must change.” In closing, Taylor said: “If we do not defeat the evil of antisemitism, then the outcome is clear: a corruption of the Australian character, a destruction of the great Australian democratic project, and we must not let that happen. We won’t let that happen. From remembrance, responsibility and from responsibility must come resolve.”

Rabbi Nochum Schapiro, president of the Rabbinical Association of Australia, offered the invocation, praying for Australia’s First Nations people, its national leaders and all who call Australia home. The prayer called for leadership guided by courage, conviction and a higher purpose.

Bondi survivor Rabbi Yanky Super shared a personal reflection on being shot while volunteering at the Chanukah celebration and the pain he continues to carry. He spoke about light overcoming darkness in his personal life and in the lives of the Jewish people.

Prayers for healing and remembrance were offered in Hebrew and English. Rebbetzin Chasia Feldman, co-director of Chabad ACT, read Psalm 23 in Hebrew. Rabbi Mendel Kastel of Sydney’s Jewish House, together with his son Yaakov, a Bondi survivor, participated in the English reading.

Rabbi Eli Feldman of Newtown Synagogue led the memorial prayer in Hebrew, followed by an English reading by Rabbi Mendy Berger of Chabad Nitzutz, who shielded children with his body during the Bondi attack.

Sixteen memorial lights were illuminated by Australian government ministers, shadow ministers and other members of Parliament from across the political divide as the victims’ names were read, followed by a moment of silence. Reflecting on the lights, Shmueli Feldman spoke of the enduring life of the soul and the mitzvot performed in the victims’ honor.

Noam Maitless, president of the ACT Jewish Community and vice president of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, also offered greetings, joining together in the evening’s spirit of unity.

The ceremonial menorah lighting was followed by the singing of “Maoz Tzur,” photographs, doughnuts and drinks. Shmueli Feldman thanked the national leaders, parliamentary hosts (particularly the Jewish MPs), House of Representatives speaker Milton Dick and Parliament House staff. He also paid tribute to the survivors, families and community representatives who joined the gathering. All the MPs received Chanukah menorahs and candles to light in their constituency offices.

“We honor those whose lives were taken by bringing more goodness into the world in their memory,” Shmueli Feldman said. “The light we kindled together tonight must continue in the way we treat one another tomorrow.”