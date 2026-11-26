Ahead of Miami Art Week and the celebration of Chanukah, Manischewitz, the Jewish food brand founded in 1888 and Mexican Jewish artist Alejandro Glatt will debut Manischewitz × Alejandro Glatt, an original pop art collection that transforms the brand’s gefilte fish and chicken matzah ball soup jars into works of contemporary art.

The collection will premiere at Red Dot Miami and Spectrum Miami at Mana Wynwood, booth No. 1220, from Dec. 2-6, with an opening-night celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 6-9 p.m.

Featuring 18 original, handcrafted label designs, the collection celebrates Jewish identity, cultural pride, family traditions and the ability of everyday food to connect generations and cultures.

The story behind the collaboration

The collaboration began in June, when Glatt was exhibiting his work at “IDENTITY: From Memory to Becoming,” a New York City pop-up exhibition of Jewish artists presented by Stars in the Arts.

Itamar Cohen, creative director at Kayco, the parent company of Manischewitz, was immediately drawn to Glatt’s colorful interpretation of Jewish culture.

During their conversation, Cohen shared a moment in Manischewitz history. In December 1972, during the Apollo 17 mission, astronaut Gene Cernan exclaimed, “Man, oh, Manischewitz!” while on the moon.

Artist Alejandro Glatt. Credit: Courtesy of Alejandro Glatt.

For Glatt, who in February 2024 sent a papaya artwork on a lunar mission and exhibited his work at the Louvre in Paris that same year, the connection was immediate.

The collaboration was also personal. Growing up in a Mexican Jewish family, Glatt remembers Manischewitz jars as a fixture on his grandparents’ Shabbat table.

“I grew up with Manischewitz on my bubbe and zayde’s table. When I was 11, all I asked for Chanukah was a jar of gefilte fish next to my bed every week. When Itamar told me the brand had already been to the moon, I knew this collection had to happen. The papaya and gefilte fish are my two loves and now they are together,” said Glatt.

“When I saw Glatt’s work, I saw the same thing Manischewitz has always been about: Jewish food, Jewish joy and a lot of color. Our brand has been on the moon and Alejandro has sent his art to the moon. It felt like this collaboration was written in the stars,” said Cohen.

When Jewish food becomes pop art

Glatt’s 18 label designs are inspired by three concepts:



Gefilte Fish: A colorful celebration of the carp, the carrot and the traditional Shabbat table, reimagined through bold pop art.



Chicken Matzo Ball Soup: An artistic tribute to a traditional Jewish comfort food, incorporating Manischewitz’s signature orange color palette.



Man-O-Manischewitz!: A playful journey into outer space featuring faceless astronauts, matzah ball moons and Yiddish expressions, inspired by the brand’s connection to the Apollo 17 mission.

Each piece is created entirely by hand using analog collage techniques. Glatt prints his own stickers and individually assembles each element. His signature papaya with three blue eyes appears on every label, connecting his Mexican heritage with the Jewish food traditions of his childhood.

At Miami Art Week, the collection will be presented as a corner-store-inspired installation, featuring a wall of shelves stocked with artistically reimagined Manischewitz jars.

The original works are individually crafted, framed pieces. A limited edition of 118 signed and numbered pieces, including jars, mezuzahs and challah covers, will also be available at www.glattkosherpopart.com.

Following its Miami Art Week debut, the collection will be on display at FLOW Miami through Jan. 10, 2027, with plans to travel to additional cities throughout 2027, including New York City, Los Angeles and Mexico City.

Event graphic for the collaboration between Manischewitz × Alejandro Glatt at Red Dot Miami and Spectrum Miami, Dec. 2-6. Credit: Courtesy of Manischewitz.

Exhibition details

What: Manischewitz × Alejandro Glatt Pop Art Collection

Where: Red Dot Miami + Spectrum Miami, booth No. 1220

Mana Wynwood

2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami, Fla. 33127

When: Dec. 2-6

Opening night: Wednesday, Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m.

Exhibition hours



Thursday, Dec. 3, through Saturday, Dec. 5: noon-8 p.m.



Sunday, Dec. 6: noon-6 p.m.

Admission: Complimentary VIP passes, including opening night, are available at bit.ly/smia-rdm26-rwag-vip.

Extended exhibition: On display through Jan. 10, 2027, at FLOW Miami, 698 NE First Ave., Miami, Fla. 33132. Open daily, noon-7 p.m.

For more information, visit: www.manischewitz.com and www.alejandroglatt.com.