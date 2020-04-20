More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

IRGC Navy confronts U.S. forces in the Persian Gulf

The recent encounter between 11 Iranian fast-attack craft and a number of U.S. Navy ships near Bahrain was a probe of the Americans’ readiness and response.

Apr. 20, 2020
IRGC
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy vessels have been dangerously approaching U.S. naval vessels in the international waters of the North Arabian Gulf, April 2020. Source: U.S. Navy.

A dangerous incident occurred on April 15, 2020, between 11 fast-attack craft (FAC) of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) and a number of American naval ships in the northern Persian Gulf near Bahrain. The Iranian vessels repeatedly crossed the bows and sterns of the U.S. vessels at extremely close range and high speeds, with one coming within 10 yards of a U.S. ship.

These actions, which were in blatant violation of the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS) and other international agreements relating to the security of vessels, were aimed at testing the readiness and response of the American naval forces. In response, the U.S. vessels practiced their combat doctrine for dealing with swarming attacks by Iranian FAC, which can be manned or can serve as unmanned bomb boats. Some of them are equipped with rockets.

The incident occurred after a relatively long period in which the Iranians abstained from provoking American naval forces operating in the area, after the United States issued stern warnings to Iran against such incidents, and appears to be a sign that Tehran is prepared to escalate its hostile actions against the United States and its allies.

In the vital Strait of Hormuz on March 27, two boats approached a U.S.-flagged container ship, while IRGC FAC approached a ship on April 2. On April 13, armed men boarded the Hong Kong-flagged SC Taipei bound for Saudi Arabia, near Iran’s Ras al-Kuh coast, holding the ship for a short time before releasing it. The IRGCN was probably responsible for the incident.

The IRGCN, with more than 20,000 servicemen, is considered one of the key forces defending Iran’s maritime borders. It has trained for years in asymmetrical warfare against U.S. forces, concentrating its efforts on fielding hundreds of FAC against the Americans, as well as commando attacks and ground-to-sea rocket attacks. It has also trained to lay mines against U.S. ships and its naval bases in the Gulf States.

The IRGCN, operating from a number of bases along the coast of the Persian Gulf, was also involved in attacks on Saudi oil tankers in May 2019. Their involvement was revealed by American intelligence, which photographed the Iranians as they placed mines on the tankers. Iranian media reported recently that Fajr-5 rocket batteries (333 mm, range 75 km) have been deployed along the Strait of Hormuz coastline.

IDF Lt.-Col. (ret.) Michael (Mickey) Segall, an expert on strategic issues with a focus on Iran, terrorism, and the Middle East, is a senior analyst at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs and at Alcyon Risk Advisors.

This article was first published by the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.

Middle East Iran
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin