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High Holidays

A depiction of the Binding of Isaac. Credit: Uffizi Gallery via Wikimedia Commons.
News
From Iphigenia to Isaac, a fresh take on age-old stories
Jul. 22, 2014
High Holidays
Selichot ("forgiveness") prayers at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem on Aug. 31, 2013, prior to the start of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
News
Rosh Hashanah synagogue services: Meaningful or just a marathon?
Jul. 22, 2014
High Holidays