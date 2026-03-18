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Liz Stevens

Neal Schechter (left) and Larry Stevens, co-founders of Camp Walden in Cheboygan, Mich., are pictured here at the camp during its inaugural season in 1960. Credit: Courtesy of Liz Stevens.
Jewish Life
From father to daughter, a Jewish family’s legacy of camp leadership
Mar. 14, 2017
Liz Stevens