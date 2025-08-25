How Hamas wins the propaganda battle (and how Israel can stop it)

( Aug. 25, 2025 / JNS )

Israel may be winning on the battlefield but losing the PR war.

Today, host Meira K breaks down how to flip the information war, confront media bias, and build a winning narrative for Israel and the West. This punchy, no-nonsense episode explores why “hostage deal” headlines keep audiences doom-scrolling; how Hamas exploits perception when it can’t win militarily; and why narrative warfare across Israel, the West and the Arab world demands different strategies, not one-size-fits-all talking points.

Meira argues that the conflict is bigger than “Israel vs. Palestine”: It’s radical Islam vs. Western civilization. And Israel’s communications must reflect that reality. She outlines the stakes of legitimacy at home and abroad; the dangers of internal division; and the urgent need for a long-horizon PR strategy to match decades of enemy propaganda while keeping Israel’s strength and unity front and center.

Also discussed:

Media incentives, hostage-deal hype cycles and narrative manipulation

The three arenas of propaganda: inside Israel, the Western public and the Arab world

Internal unity vs. external perception and why messages must differ by audience

From Iran’s “ring of fire” to information warfare, building a long-term PR blueprint

Action steps for audiences: courage, clarity and consistent messaging

