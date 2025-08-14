Israel’s legal showdown in the middle of war

( Aug. 14, 2025 / JNS )

Israel’s legal system is colliding with wartime decision-making, and the consequences could reshape the country’s future.

In this episode of “Basic Law,” hosted by Aylana Meisel, executive director of the Israel Law & Liberty Forum, veteran legal scholar Yaakov Ben-Shemesh returns to unpack a series of unprecedented legal interventions that are influencing Israel’s military and political strategies during the war in Gaza.

As the fighting with Hamas in Gaza continues and the return of the remaining 50 hostages remains urgent, Israel’s judiciary has taken extraordinary steps—from a Supreme Court order demanding explanations on hostage negotiations to a controversial letter from Israeli legal academics declaring the war itself “illegal.”

Aylana and Ben-Shemesh analyze how lawyers, professors, the Bar Association and other legal bodies are stepping into arenas once reserved for generals and elected officials, and the implications this has for democracy, national security and public trust.

The discussion also delves into the political and procedural firestorm surrounding the attempted dismissal of Israel’s attorney general, Gali Baharav-Miara; the deepening cultural divide between the legal establishment and the government; and the potential chaos that could follow if these internal battles continue.

Finally, the conversation turns to academia’s role in shaping global perceptions of Israel, the controversial letters from professors, and the question of whether these actions help or harm the country in its fight against Hamas.

