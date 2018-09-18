More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Jewish Life

Airlifting in kosher food and holding Yom Kippur services in submerged Wilmington, N.C.

“While the majority of Wilmington’s Jews evacuated,” says Rabbi Moshe Lieblich, “enough stayed that we determined we had to stay as well. We will host services no matter the circumstances—on the grass outside, if need be.”

Sep. 18, 2018
The torrential downpours and storm surges generated by Hurricane Florence have turned roads into rivers and made passage nearly impossible. Credit: Wiki Blog.
The torrential downpours and storm surges generated by Hurricane Florence have turned roads into rivers and made passage nearly impossible. Credit: Wiki Blog.

As the 25-hour Yom Kippur fast approaches, Wilmington’s Jews are unsure whether they will have sufficient kosher food before the fast begins. Chabad-Lubavitch rabbis and volunteers throughout North Carolina are exploring every possible avenue to assist them, including arranging an immediate airlift of kosher supplies into the city.

The torrential downpours and storm surges generated by Hurricane Florence have cut off all roads to Wilmington. The airport is closed, and so is the port, rendering the city virtually inaccessible.

Many of the city’s 3,000 Jews weathered the storm at home, including Rabbi Moshe and Chana Lieblich, co-directors of Chabad of Wilmington, N.C. Widespread flooding and power outages have brought the city to a standstill. When limited cell-phone service was restored on Monday, the rabbi was able to convey the urgency of the community’s needs and the surreal devastation left in the storm’s wake.

Rabbi Bentzion Groner of the Lubavitch Education Center in Charlotte, N.C., is spearheading efforts to reach the beleaguered community. “We have a truckload of kosher food for the community,” he said, “but no way to get it to them.”

Groner says Chabad is exploring multiple options to get the critically needed supplies to Wilmington before Yom Kippur begins on Tuesday night. “We’ve reached out to military bases to see if we can bring food in via helicopter,” he said. “We’re told that the Red Cross has runway access in Wilmington, so we’re also exploring the option of sending supplies with their planes.”

Water levels continue to rise, with rivers expected to crest Wednesday or Thursday. On Monday, Lieblich waited in line at one of the few supermarkets open in the city to stock up on what provisions were available. “It will be days or weeks before trucks can resupply the city,” he said. “And the shortages will continue to get worse.”

The Lieblich home, some 32 feet above sea level, was relatively undamaged, and the Chabad House has enough provisions stocked for immediate needs. But worsening shortages mean that the community as a whole continues to hope that relief will not be long in coming.

Rabbi Lieblich says he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support in the wake of the storm: “So many individuals and organizations reached out asking how they could be involved, how they could help.”

He adds that services will be held at the Wilmington Chabad.

“While the majority of Wilmington’s Jews evacuated,” says Lieblich, “enough stayed that we determined we had to stay as well. We will host services no matter the circumstances—on the grass outside, if need be. We will give people the opportunity to share, to inspire and be inspired, and to begin looking forward, to rebuild and renew.”

“If there’s any one time that we have to be here for Wilmington’s Jews,” he said, “this is that time.”

This story originally appeared on Chabad.org/News.

EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaking before reporters at the Pentagon, March 19, 2026. Credit: YouTube/Fox News.
U.S. News
‘Epic Fury’ on track: Hegseth says ‘today will be the biggest attack yet’
The U.S. Army has “flattened” Iran’s air defenses and defense industrial base, including the factories and production lines supporting missile and drone programs, the American defense secretary said.
Mar. 20, 2026
David Isaac
Cyber Attack, Hacking
U.S. News
US Justice Department seizes four websites tied to Iranian hacking, targeting Israelis
“Terrorist propaganda online can incite real-world violence,” stated Pamela Bondi, the U.S. attorney general.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Memorial candle light flame
World News
Iran reportedly executed three men, including teen wrestler
“The Iranian regime executed a 19-year-old for demanding democracy,” stated Sen. John Fetterman. “I stand with his memory and the thousands of other young Iranians.”
Mar. 19, 2026
US State Department
U.S. News
State Department partners with El Al to operate evacuation flights
More than 70,000 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the Iran conflict began on Feb. 28.
Mar. 19, 2026
Chris Smith
U.S. News
‘All about deception,’ says NJ Republican, who can’t get X to remove handle spoofing him, posting Jew-hatred
“If this thing is growing, this inauthentic account is going to deceive more people,” Rep. Chris Smith told JNS. “Especially overseas, where there’s a language barrier or something.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
International Court of Justice, The Hague
World News
As Germany accused at ICJ for aiding Israel, it pulls support for Jewish state before UN court
“We are now part of a process at the International Court of Justice initiated by Nicaragua,” Berlin said. “We have decided to focus on this process.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman