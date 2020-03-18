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News   Jewish Life

Los Angeles rabbis announce virus-assistance initiative

“This is a time people will need their various micro-communities even more than their macro ones,” say community leaders.

Mar. 18, 2020
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Los Angeles Jewish community leaders announced in a March 17 statement that they are launching an initiative to provide aid to those most at risk from the coronavirus pandemic.

The leaders, including Pico Shul Rabbi Yonah Bookstein, Sinai Temple Rabbi David Wolpe and B’nai David-Judea Rabbi Yosef Kanefsky, said in the statement that while it’s been tough for local synagogues and schools to temporarily shut down, it’s important for the community to still be involved in helping those in need.

“This is a time in which people will ... need their various micro-communities even more than their macro ones,” they said.

They added that Jewish organizations are engaging in efforts to constantly check in on the elderly through phone calls, FaceTime etc., and delivering food and other supplies to their residences. For instance, Pico Shul is looking to connect specific volunteers with senior citizens in need of help.

Community leaders urged people to volunteer or donate to these efforts.

“We know the stock market is down, people are worried about parnasa [livelihood], and the future is unknown,” said the statement. “We are not minimizing those concerns. But if you are fortunate enough to have more than enough resources, please do as much as you can to make sure the elderly are cared for during this time.”

This article was first published by the Jewish Journal.

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